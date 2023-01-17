Unearthing The Facts: Why Pluto Is A Dwarf Planet, Not A Full-Fledged Planet

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Scientists debate whether Pluto is a full-fledged planet or not; however, recent discoveries suggest otherwise. Read on to learn why Pluto is classified as a dwarf planet and the facts that surround its demotion from a full-fledged planet. Unearthing the reasons behind this demotion will help us understand more about our universe!

Introduction

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded Pluto from a full-fledged planet to a "dwarf planet." This decision was based on the fact that Pluto does not meet all the criteria for a planet. For example, it is not massive enough to clear its orbit of debris, and it shares its orbit with other objects, such as Neptune's Trojan asteroids.

So, why is Pluto considered a dwarf planet? To be classified as a planet, an object must meet three main criteria: it must orbit the Sun, it must be massive enough to be spherical in shape, and it must have cleared its orbit of debris. As we mentioned before, Pluto does not meet the last criterion. Additionally, while most planets have orbits that are more or less circular, Pluto's orbit is highly elliptical. Finally, while most planets are located within 3 AU of the Sun (1 AU = the distance from Earth to the Sun), Pluto is often as far as 50 AU away from the Sun.

All these factors contribute to why Pluto is considered a dwarf planet rather than a full-fledged planet. However, this does not mean that Pluto is unimportant! Many scientists believe that studying dwarf planets can tell us more about the formation and evolution of our Solar System.

A Brief History of Pluto

Pluto is a dwarf planet located in the Kuiper Belt, beyond Neptune. It was discovered in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh and was originally considered to be the ninth planet from the Sun. However, after the discovery of other objects of similar size in the Kuiper Belt (such as Eris), Pluto was re-classified as a "dwarf planet" in 2006. Nevertheless, it remains one of the most studied objects in our Solar System.

What Are Dwarf Planets?

Dwarf planets are small planetary bodies that orbit the Sun but have not cleared their respective neighborhood of other objects. Pluto is one such dwarf planet. It was discovered in 1930 and originally classified as the ninth planet from the Sun. However, following the discovery of other objects in the outer Solar System (such as Eris), Pluto was re-classified as a "dwarf planet" in 2006.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) currently recognizes five dwarf planets: Ceres, Pluto, Haumea, Makemake, and Eris. Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt and was discovered in 1801. It was originally classified as a planet but was later re-classified as an asteroid. In 2006, the IAU created a new category for planetary-mass objects that do not fulfill all the criteria of a full-fledged planet and thus re-classified Ceres as a "dwarf planet."

Pluto is the second most massive known dwarf planet after Ceres. It was discovered in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh and was initially classified as the ninth planet from the Sun. However, following extensive studies of Pluto and its environment during the 1990s (including using the Hubble Space Telescope), it became clear that Pluto does not fulfill all the criteria necessary to be considered a full-fledged planet. For example, it is only about two-thirds as wide as Mercury, making it only half as wide relative to its mass as any other known planet

Astronomers’ Views On Pluto’s Status

When the International Astronomical Union (IAU) reclassified Pluto as a “dwarf planet” in 2006, it caused quite a stir in the astronomical community. Some astronomers disagreed with the IAU’s decision, feeling that Pluto should remain classified as a full-fledged planet. However, the majority of astronomers today accept Pluto’s new status.

There are a few reasons why most astronomers believe that Pluto is a dwarf planet rather than a full-fledged planet. First and foremost, Pluto is much smaller than any of the other planets in our Solar System. It’s about one-fifth the size of Mercury! Additionally, Pluto shares many characteristics with other small celestial bodies in our Solar System, such as comets and asteroids. For example, like comets, Pluto has a very elliptical orbit around the Sun.

Another reason why some astronomers believe that Pluto should be classified as a dwarf planet is that it doesn’t dominate its orbital region as the other planets do. Instead, its orbit overlaps with Neptune’s orbit; this led to Neptune being classified as the ninth planet for many years (until Pluto was discovered). Finally, many astronomers believe that if we allow Pluto to retain its “planet” status, then we would have to also classify many other small celestial bodies as planets, which would make things very confusing!

How Was The Decision Reaching To Call It A Dwarf Planet?

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) created a new definition for "planet" that required an object to clear its orbit. This meant that Pluto, which shares its orbit with Neptune, could no longer be considered a planet. Instead, it was classified as a "dwarf planet."

The IAU's decision was not unanimous, and there is still some debate over whether or not Pluto should be considered a planet. However, the majority of astronomers agree with the IAU's definition and therefore consider Pluto to be a dwarf planet.

Comparisons Between Planets and Dwarf Planets

There are many similarities between planets and dwarf planets. They both have an orbit around the sun, they both have a round shape, and they are both made of similar materials. However, there are also some important differences.

The most important difference is that planets are much larger than dwarf planets. The largest dwarf planet, Pluto, is only about 1/5 the size of Earth. This means that it has less gravity, and its atmosphere is much thinner.

Another difference is that planets have cleared their orbits of other bodies (such as asteroids or comets), while dwarf planets have not. This means that dwarf planets are often found in areas of the solar system known as the asteroid belt or the Kuiper Belt.

Finally, while all planets orbit the sun in roughly the same plane, dwarf planets often have more elliptical (oval-shaped) orbits that take them closer to or further from the sun at different times in their orbit.

Further Research Involved In This Topic?

Further research involved in this topic would include whether or not Pluto should be considered a planet at all. This debate has been going on for years, with discoveries and information coming to light. One thing is for sure, though: Pluto is different from the other planets in our solar system, and more research is needed to make a definitive decision about its classification.

Conclusion

The debate over Pluto has been raging for years, but now we have the facts. Pluto is a dwarf planet, not a full-fledged planet. This distinction may have disappointed many who are nostalgic for the days when Pluto was considered to be part of our solar system's family, but it has shed light on why planets must meet specific criteria to qualify as one. The new definition helps scientists better understand our Solar System and all its celestial bodies, benefiting space exploration and scientific research.