Sherwood Players International Film Festival kicks off Dec. 9th at The Complex Hollywood in Los Angeles

SHERWOOD PLAYERS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SPIFF) 2021 Dec 9 - Dec 11 Sherwood Players Productions

After spending nearly two years in various tiers of lockdown, Los Angeles is slowly coming back to life and the innovative film collective known as Sherwood Players is ready to bring live events back to Angelinos.

The Sherwood Players International Film Festival (SPIFF) 2021 is the first to kick off the season and the first of a kind festival to combine some of the best short films from around the world, live theatre, comedy and a memorable gala celebration for guests to connect, celebrate and collaborate with filmmakers, actors, writers and all types of creators. One ticket grants entry to the full two-day event and unlike most festivals, tickets are priced so reasonable that you can’t afford not to go.

The festival opens on Thursday, December 9th(7pm to 11pm) at The Complex Hollywood. The in-person event will include screenings of the final selection of short films from all genres and countries all over the world including the U.S., Argentina, Iran, and Serbia to name a few. Hosted by actors, Lizette Santiego and Ruffy Landayan, there will be a lot of comic relief and a little live theatre throughout the evening to keep the festivities flowing. One ticket goes a long way as it also includes a guest invitation to the festival awards ceremony and annual industry holiday party on Saturday, December 11th. The second event will be held at a private location and details will be provided upon ticket purchase.

Sherwood Players

Sherwood Players

Sherwood Players was founded by Matt Weinglass in 1998 while attending the BFA acting conservatory at the University of California at Santa Barbara.What began as a fringe theatre troupe has since grown to become a large Los Angeles based collective of actors, directors, writers, producers, independent creators, and industry mentors. ​In addition to hosting live events, workshops and industry parties, Sherwood Players also creates and produces its own projects including film & TV, documentaries, animation, music videos, audiobooks, and more. But when the pandemic shut down production in Los Angeles and Weinglass began working with like-minded filmmakers overseas, he ultimately recognized the need to establish an international platform.

Our goal has always been to foster community filmmaking on the principles of acting with courage, bringing power to the people, promoting strength in numbers, and unapologetically telling stories. Now everyday we’re seeing those same principles being championed by independent filmmakers and journalists all over the world who are working hard to tell their stories while fighting to keep their platforms from being cancelled,” Weinglass explains.

To assist Sherwood Players in maintaining its progressive vision and achieve its goals, Weinglass solicited the help of David Madwin whose skill set matched exactly what the company needed to continue moving forward. As Sherwood Players Managing Director and Festival Manager, Madwin also saw the pandemic as a pivotal moment of clarity.

“The pandemic definitely made it harder to meet in person and there was a long period of time where we had no choice but to put everything on pause. But I think for a lot of people, it allowed us to reevaluate our goals and really find the best way forward,” he says. Madwin also adds that Sherwood Players always maintains its core principles and values a wide variety of opinions and ideas. To him that is of upmost importance for growing, learning and moving forward together, and what makes their community so special.

“The film festival is the first live event we’ve had since the pandemic and combining it with our annual holiday party makes this a really special time for us. We're excited to be seeing each other in person after so long and to also create this opportunity for new people to connect and collaborate with fellow artists in a relaxed, festive environment.”

Event details

SHERWOOD PLAYERS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SPIFF) 2021

Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (7pm to 11pm)

Festival screening of final jury selection

Hosts: Lizette Santiago (Actor) & Ruffy Landayan (Actor)

The Complex Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles, California 90038

Saturday, December 11th, 2021 (3pm to 9pm)

Award Ceremony & Industry Holiday Party

Location and event details will be provided with ticket package

Tickets

Buy tickets here.

SPIFF General Admission $15.00

SPIFF VIP Pass $30.00