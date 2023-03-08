FDA Rejects Elon Musk's Human Trial of Neuralink Brain Implant; Concerns Arise From "Dozens of Issues" For Human Testing

Photo by Elon Musk/courtesy of Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new report by Reuters reveals that Elon Musk's Neuralink failed to secure permission from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a human trial of its implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) in 2022.

Neuralink Fails to Secure FDA Permission for Brain-Computer Interface Trial

The regulatory agency discovered "dozens of issues" with the application, which the company must resolve before it can begin human testing. Concerns include the device's risk of moving to other parts of the brain, the safety of its lithium battery, and whether it can be safely removed. Neuralink is attempting to address these concerns, but some employees are skeptical that the company can do so quickly.

Musk's Neuralink had hoped to have its BCI device in patients "by next year, depending on FDA approval." However, the company has since had to adjust its timeline, and it is likely to do so again.

Synchron Beats Neuralink to the Clinic

Neuralink's BCI device is intended to allow recipients to use their brains to control computers, with the potential to help restore function and independence to people with spinal cord injuries. However, another company, Synchron, has beaten Neuralink to the clinic with its product-in-development, stentrode. The Stentrode has the potential to assist individuals who are severely paralyzed in operating digital devices using their brains.

Neuralink's Troubles with Federal Agencies

Neuralink has had difficulties with federal agencies in the past. Reuters reported in December 2022 stated that the Department of Agriculture initiated investigations about the allegations against the company regarding mistreatments of animals. According to a recent Reuters article, the Department of Transportation is conducting an investigation into Neuralink for purportedly transporting tainted brain implants obtained from research monkeys. The report was published last month.

Neuralink's Product

Neuralink's BCI device is a proposed implant that would be inserted into the brain through a coin-sized hole in the skull, and the tiny wires would be stitched into the brain. If proven safe and effective, the technology could restore function and independence to people with spinal cord injuries.