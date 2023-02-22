Nobel prize winner, Paul Berg, dies at 96. He invented gene splicing, did not patent, and advanced the biotech industry.

Photo by Anastacia Dvi on Unsplash

Paul Berg, a Nobel laureate biochemist whose breakthrough in splicing DNA molecules helped place the foundations for the biotech industry, died Feb. 15 at his home on the Stanford University campus in California, Standford announced. He was 96.

Paul Berg's contribution to science: Creating the Recombinant DNA

Dr. Berg's question — as he and other scientists in the 1950s and ’60s learned more about the double-helix structure of DNA — was whether it was possible to transfer, from one organism to another, bits of genetic information.

Success would give biologists and medical researchers an entirely new tool kit, once considered only the realm of science fiction stories about cloning.

In 1972, he gave the answer. Dr. Berg published a paper in a scientific journal that revealed he had mixed DNA from E. coli bacteria and a virus, SV40, linked to tumors in monkeys and transmissible to humans. An uproar followed.

Controversy and Caution

Berg's research caused a stir in the scientific community, and many experts raised concerns about the safety of splicing DNA.

Medical ethicists questioned whether Berg was playing God by creating what became known as recombinant DNA. Public health officials and others worried that swapping DNA could lead to new plagues or environmental catastrophes.

In response to these concerns, Berg and 10 other scientists published a letter in the journal Science in 1974, expressing "serious concern" about the potential risks of recombinant DNA molecules. The group called for an international meeting of experts to address these potential hazards.

Asilomar Conference and Oversight

In February 1975, more than 140 scientists from around the world gathered at the Asilomar Conference Center in California to discuss the risks and benefits of recombinant DNA technology.

The group agreed to a set of principles that included limits on the types of genes used and safeguards to keep recombinant DNA confined to laboratories. These guidelines were later adopted by the National Institutes of Health and other oversight groups around the world.

Legacy and Impact

Despite initial concerns, the development of recombinant DNA technology has had a profound impact on the world. It has led to the development of new drugs, genetically modified crops, and therapies for genetic diseases.

In recent years, researchers have used CRISPR-based technology to edit genes and treat conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Berg's pioneering work helped pave the way for these advances. He did not patent his discoveries, allowing other researchers and pharmaceutical companies to build on his work. He believed that science should be driven by curiosity and a love for discovery, not financial gain.

Personal Life and Education

Berg was born in Brooklyn in 1926 and was one of three sons. He became interested in research during high school, where he participated in a science club.

During World War II, he tried to enlist in the Navy but was turned down because of his age. He later studied at Pennsylvania State University and received his doctorate from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1952.

Berg was an assistant professor of microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine before joining the faculty at Stanford's medical school.

Remembering Paul Berg

Berg's contributions to genetic research have had a lasting impact on the world.

His caution and concern about the potential risks of recombinant DNA technology helped ensure that it was developed safely and responsibly.

He will be remembered as a brilliant scientist who was driven by a love of discovery and a commitment to the public good.

The impact of genetic engineering in the biotech industry

Recombinant DNA has been used in monoclonal antibodies that can be used as part of covid treatment, and in the latest coronavirus vaccine, Novavax, which was given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.

In gene therapy, researchers are exploring ways to use CRISPR-based technology — essentially genetic scissors that can insert, repair or edit genes — for conditions caused by genetic mutations such as cystic fibrosis and others.

Cause of Death Unknown

Berg's passing caused a lot of people on the internet to express their condolences. As of today February 20, 2023, the cause of death is still unknown to the public. It is speculated that it is due to natural causes, but definite information is yet to be disclosed.

Berg's work in splicing DNA molecules helped lay the groundwork for the biotech industry, but he was also a proponent of government oversight to ensure the safety of this new technology.

Paul Berg's congratulatory call for Nobel Prize on Oct. 14, 1980. Photo by Paul Sakuma/AP

