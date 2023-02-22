Nobel prize winner, Paul Berg, dies at 96. He invented gene splicing, did not patent, and advanced the biotech industry.

Jan Vincent Beltran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilp2w_0ksjw5Pu00
Photo byAnastacia DvionUnsplash

Paul Berg, a Nobel laureate biochemist whose breakthrough in splicing DNA molecules helped place the foundations for the biotech industry, died Feb. 15 at his home on the Stanford University campus in California, Standford announced. He was 96.

Paul Berg's contribution to science: Creating the Recombinant DNA

Dr. Berg's question — as he and other scientists in the 1950s and ’60s learned more about the double-helix structure of DNA — was whether it was possible to transfer, from one organism to another, bits of genetic information.

Success would give biologists and medical researchers an entirely new tool kit, once considered only the realm of science fiction stories about cloning.

In 1972, he gave the answer. Dr. Berg published a paper in a scientific journal that revealed he had mixed DNA from E. coli bacteria and a virus, SV40, linked to tumors in monkeys and transmissible to humans. An uproar followed.

Controversy and Caution

Berg's research caused a stir in the scientific community, and many experts raised concerns about the safety of splicing DNA.

Medical ethicists questioned whether Berg was playing God by creating what became known as recombinant DNA. Public health officials and others worried that swapping DNA could lead to new plagues or environmental catastrophes.

In response to these concerns, Berg and 10 other scientists published a letter in the journal Science in 1974, expressing "serious concern" about the potential risks of recombinant DNA molecules. The group called for an international meeting of experts to address these potential hazards.

Asilomar Conference and Oversight

In February 1975, more than 140 scientists from around the world gathered at the Asilomar Conference Center in California to discuss the risks and benefits of recombinant DNA technology.

The group agreed to a set of principles that included limits on the types of genes used and safeguards to keep recombinant DNA confined to laboratories. These guidelines were later adopted by the National Institutes of Health and other oversight groups around the world.

Legacy and Impact

Despite initial concerns, the development of recombinant DNA technology has had a profound impact on the world. It has led to the development of new drugs, genetically modified crops, and therapies for genetic diseases.

In recent years, researchers have used CRISPR-based technology to edit genes and treat conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Berg's pioneering work helped pave the way for these advances. He did not patent his discoveries, allowing other researchers and pharmaceutical companies to build on his work. He believed that science should be driven by curiosity and a love for discovery, not financial gain.

Personal Life and Education

Berg was born in Brooklyn in 1926 and was one of three sons. He became interested in research during high school, where he participated in a science club.

During World War II, he tried to enlist in the Navy but was turned down because of his age. He later studied at Pennsylvania State University and received his doctorate from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1952.

Berg was an assistant professor of microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine before joining the faculty at Stanford's medical school.

Remembering Paul Berg

Berg's contributions to genetic research have had a lasting impact on the world.

His caution and concern about the potential risks of recombinant DNA technology helped ensure that it was developed safely and responsibly.

He will be remembered as a brilliant scientist who was driven by a love of discovery and a commitment to the public good.

The impact of genetic engineering in the biotech industry

Recombinant DNA has been used in monoclonal antibodies that can be used as part of covid treatment, and in the latest coronavirus vaccine, Novavax, which was given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.

In gene therapy, researchers are exploring ways to use CRISPR-based technology — essentially genetic scissors that can insert, repair or edit genes — for conditions caused by genetic mutations such as cystic fibrosis and others.

Cause of Death Unknown

Berg's passing caused a lot of people on the internet to express their condolences. As of today February 20, 2023, the cause of death is still unknown to the public. It is speculated that it is due to natural causes, but definite information is yet to be disclosed.

Berg's work in splicing DNA molecules helped lay the groundwork for the biotech industry, but he was also a proponent of government oversight to ensure the safety of this new technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDAAN_0ksjw5Pu00
Paul Berg's congratulatory call for Nobel Prize on Oct. 14, 1980.Photo byPaul Sakuma/AP

References:

[1] Jackson D.A., Symons R.H., Berg P. Biochemical method for inserting new genetic information into DNA of Simian Virus 40: circular SV40 DNA molecules containing lambda phage genes and the galactose operon of Escherichia coli. Proc Natl Acad Sci, 69(10):2904-9 1972.

[2] Berg P., Baltimore D., Boyer H.W., Cohen S.N., Davis R.W., Hogness D.S., Nathans D., Roblin R., Watson J.D., Weissman S., Zinder N.D. Letter: Potential biohazards of recombinant DNA molecules. Science, 185(148):303. 1974.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trending# YouTube# Viral Videos# Entrepreneurship# Social Media

Comments / 1

Published by

PhD candidate, Molecular Medicine | Delivering scientific news on medical discoveries, innovation, therapeutics

Alabama State
3K followers

More from Jan Vincent Beltran

WHO Warns of Increasing Cholera Cases in 23 Countries; CDC Suggests Vaccination, but Cholera Vaccine Unavailable in US

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a rise in cholera cases worldwide since mid-2001. An estimated one billion people are at risk of infection world-wide. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the severity of the situation in a press briefing last Wednesday, February 8, 2023, particularly in Syria which is at high risk due to ongoing conflict, and in many countries where cholera cases are increasing.

Read full story
456 comments

Billionaire Alex Karp, 55, Skis 5 Hours/Day Achieves Phelps' 7% Body Fat: "spend 90% of your time running like a snail"

Alex Karp, the CEO of data mining firm Palantir, revealed in a recent interview with Axios that he has the same body fat percentage as the 28-medal winner, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

Read full story
36 comments

US Investors Pour Over $40 Billion into Chinese AI Sector Despite Sanctions; Pres. Biden, 80, Issues Stricter Rules

United States of America — US investors are highly interested in facial recognition, medicine, and robotics applications of Chinese AI technologies, Georgetown University reports.

Read full story
427 comments
Virginia State

Virginia To Legalize $1.4B-Market Cannabis; Governor Youngkin, 56, Non-committal On Signing Bill For Recreational Sales

Virginia —Two marijuana bills have recently been approved by Virginia's legislature, which could potentially lead to the establishment of adult-use sales in the state by 2024.

Read full story
275 comments

Azithromycin Trial On 29,000 Women, 7 Countries, Stopped Early; Mortality Risk of Childbirth Sepsis Reduced by 30%

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham—National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded international, multi-center, large-scale study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show promise in reducing the risk of maternal mortality in low- and middle-income countries.

Read full story
31 comments

Harvard University—36-Year-Long Study of 119,000 Subjects Uncover Specific Diet Patterns To Reduce Early Death Risk

Boston, Massachusetts—A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, conducted by Harvard researchers, has revealed that healthy eating patterns can lower the risk of premature death from various causes.

Read full story
9 comments

FDA Bans NMN Dietary Supplement in US; Public Eyes NR (Nicotinamide Riboside) as Alternative

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) has been a popular dietary supplement due to its role in boosting NAD+ levels. However, due to recent FDA approval for novel drug investigations, NMN is no longer available as a supplement in the United States.

Read full story
69 comments

Experts Warn About Myopathy Side Effect of Cholesterol-Lowering Drug, Simvastatin; Fluvastatin XL, Lower Risk

A prospective cohort study conducted by the National Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Genetics (NCDEG), Jordan, published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery, of 400 patients undergoing statin therapy and followed up for over a year (October 1, 2018 to January 31, 2021) found that myopathy was observed highest with Simvastatin 40 mg — around 50% of patients developed myopathy. The researchers also showed that different statins have different risks of developing myopathy side effects, wherein Fluvastatin XL 80 mg was found to have the lowest (8%)

Read full story
182 comments

Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief, Alondra Nelson, 54, Resigns After 2 Years

Washington DC — Alondra Nelson, the former head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), has announced her departure from the government after a noteworthy two years in office. Nelson is set to return to her faculty position at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read full story
89 comments

Bethesda, MD—NIH Scientists Discover A New Genetic Brain Disorder, Children Suffer Motor, Speech, Cerebellum Abnormality

Bethesda, MD — Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have uncovered a new neurological disorder that sheds light on the crucial role the cell's recycling system plays in maintaining a healthy brain.

Read full story
50 comments

University of Toronto epidemiologist, Dr. David Fisman: Indoor, High Risk of Viral Transmission & Survival During Winter

The incidence of virus infection becomes higher at certain times of the year, especially when people spend more time indoors. This is especially noticeable during winter in temperate climates and during rainy seasons in tropical regions, and certain viruses spread more easily indoors.

Read full story
139 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy