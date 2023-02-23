WHO Warns of Increasing Cholera Cases in 23 Countries; CDC Suggests Vaccination, but Cholera Vaccine Unavailable in US

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a rise in cholera cases worldwide since mid-2001. An estimated one billion people are at risk of infection world-wide. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the severity of the situation in a press briefing last Wednesday, February 8, 2023, particularly in Syria which is at high risk due to ongoing conflict, and in many countries where cholera cases are increasing.

World Health Organization: Cases are rising in at least 23 countries

The WHO has estimated that more people died from cholera in 2022 than in the previous five years combined. The average case fatality ratio for cholera is 1.9%, and the rate is even higher in Africa at 2.9%. There are currently 23 countries experiencing cholera outbreaks, and another 20 countries that share land borders with affected countries are at risk.

Factors contributing to the rise in cholera cases

A WHO report released on Saturday identified several factors contributing to the rise in cholera cases, including inefficient health systems, climate change, and humanitarian conflicts.

In some countries, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the ongoing conflict has left many without homes, leading to inadequate access to water and sanitation and a rise in cholera cases. The rainy season in some countries can also contribute to more cases of infection.

African Countries experiencing cholera outbreaks

Other countries in Africa dealing with cholera outbreaks include Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. In the Caribbean, Haiti is currently stabilizing a cholera outbreak after a peak in the fall months of 2022, while Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic is battling some imported cases from their neighbor.

Turkey and Syria are now at risk of cholera outbreaks following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the border area, and claimed over 25,000 lives. The WHO is warning of potential cholera outbreaks in the region.

Cholera Symptoms and Treatment

Cholera is an acute infection characterized by diarrhea and caused by the bacterium vibrio cholera.

Symptoms can occur between 12 hours and five days after consuming contaminated food or water. Cholera can affect children and adults and can lead to death within hours if untreated.

However, the infection is relatively easy to treat, and the WHO recommends oral rehydration solution. The WHO also suggests vaccines for those in areas subject to a higher risk of cholera.

Cholera in the US; CDC releases Travelers' Health guide

Cholera is not a significant threat in the US, but exposure to the infection is possible for those traveling to countries where cholera cases are present, CDC says.

CDC also released a travelers' health guide if traveling to countries with cholera cases.

Vaxchora, FDA-Approved Oral Cholera Vaccine, Still Unavailable in USA

The CDC recommends visiting a doctor or clinic for vaccination before traveling to an affected country.

Vaxchora is a single-dose oral cholera vaccine approved by the FDA, but it is currently unavailable. Vaxchora is for people aged 2-64 and is usually taken 10 days before traveling to an area with active cholera transmission.

On January 25, 2023, Emergent Travel Health indicated that Vaxchora is still not available in the United States. However, there is a possibility that the vaccine may be made available sometime in 2023, according to an email response from Kelly Brumbelow, who is the Emergent Customer Care Team Lead.

Urgent action call for prevention of cholera spread

The WHO is urging governments worldwide to take action to prevent the spread of cholera and improve access to clean water and sanitation.

The organization also recommends better health systems, disease surveillance, and emergency response preparedness to manage and control outbreaks. With increasing cholera cases globally, urgent action is needed to prevent further fatalities and ensure the safety of the world's population.

References:

[1] World Health Organization. Virtual Press conference on global health issues transcript - 8 February 2023. https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/virtual-press-conference-on-global-health-issues-transcript---8-february-2023

[2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traveler's Health. https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/

[3] Food and Drugs Administration. CBER-Regulated Products: Current Shortages. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/cber-regulated-products-current-shortages