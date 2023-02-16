US Investors Pour Over $40 Billion into Chinese AI Sector Despite Sanctions; Pres. Biden, 80, Issues Stricter Rules

United States of America — US investors are highly interested in facial recognition, medicine, and robotics applications of Chinese AI technologies, Georgetown University reports.

US President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo by Photo: Reuters

American Investors Dive Into Chinese AI Technologies

A new report from Georgetown University's tech policy group has shed light on the areas of interest for American investors in the Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.

The report revealed that from 2015 to 2021, 167 US companies invested approximately $40.2 billion into the Chinese AI sector, accounting for 37% of all cash injections into the industry in the region through this timeline.

One-fifth of investment transactions in Chinese AI companies are by US Investors

In terms of the number of transactions, US firms were involved in one out of every five deals with the Chinese AI sector. The report showed that GGV Capital led the way with 43 transactions, followed by Qualcomm Ventures with 13 transactions, and Intel Capital with 11 transactions.

However, the authors of the report noted that some investments were made after President Joe Biden imposed strict sanctions against the Chinese hi-tech sector.

GSR Ventures invests in Chinese speech recognition project, despite being blacklisted by the US administration

In the summer of 2022, the US passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which was described by political experts as a new US strategy to "actively strangle large segments of the Chinese technology industry."

Despite the sanctions, GSR Ventures invested in a Chinese speech recognition project, despite being blacklisted by the US administration.

Biden Administration to Issue Stricter Rules Against Chinese Investments

The report revealed that American investors were mainly interested in facial recognition, medicine, and robotics technologies. However, the authors noted that some of these technologies could be used directly for military purposes.

Political scientists in the US expect that the Biden administration will issue new rules this year that will further restrict investment in the Chinese economy, particularly in hi-tech, as the rivalry between Beijing and Washington continues to escalate.