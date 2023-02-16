Azithromycin Trial On 29,000 Women, 7 Countries, Stopped Early; Mortality Risk of Childbirth Sepsis Reduced by 30%

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham—National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded international, multi-center, large-scale study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show promise in reducing the risk of maternal mortality in low- and middle-income countries.

Single-Dose Azithromycin Reduce Maternal Risk Of Sepsis And Death By One-Third

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s 43rd Annual Pregnancy Meeting in San Francisco.

The study found that a single oral dose of the commonly used and inexpensive antibiotic, azithromycin, can reduce the risk of postpartum sepsis and death by one-third among women who deliver vaginally.

Only 1.6% of the women in the study who received azithromycin developed sepsis or died within six weeks after delivery, compared to 2.4% of those who received a placebo. However, it did not reduce the risk of stillbirth, newborn sepsis, or newborn death.

Azithromycin-Prevention in Labor Use Study (A-PLUS) Trial Enrolled 29,000+ Women Across 7 Countries

Sepsis is a leading cause of maternal and newborn deaths worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This study, called A-PLUS (Azithromycin-Prevention in Labor Use Study), was co-funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation through a grant to the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.

The study was conducted by the Global Network for Women’s and Children’s Health Research under the guidance of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

A-PLUS enrolled over 29,000 women in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Pakistan, and Zambia, between September 2020 and August 2022.

The women, who planned to deliver vaginally, were randomly assigned to receive either a 2-gram dose of oral azithromycin or a placebo during labor.

The results showed that women who received azithromycin were less likely to develop endometritis and other infections and had fewer hospital readmissions and unscheduled healthcare visits compared to the placebo group.

A-PLUS Trial Stopped Early Due To Clear Beneficial Effects On Women

The trial was co-led by Dr. Alan T.N. Tita and Dr. Waldemar A. Carlo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and eight US academic institutions and RTI International collaborated with eight international partners on A-PLUS.

The study was stopped early due to the clear maternal benefit of azithromycin, as recommended by the study’s independent data and safety monitoring committee following a planned interim data analysis.

Azithromycin: Safe, Effective, Low-Cost Strategy To Reduce Mortality in Low- And Middle-Income Countries

The results of this study suggest that a single oral dose of azithromycin could be a safe, effective, and low-cost approach to reduce the global burden of maternal sepsis and death.

The researchers hope that these findings will be applied to improve maternal care in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Nevertheless, this study highlights the importance of ongoing research and investment in maternal health, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where maternal mortality remains a significant concern.

Photo by Juan Encalada on Unsplash

REFERENCE:

1. US-NIH ClinicalTrials.gov. Azithromycin-Prevention in Labor Use Study (A-PLUS).

2. New England Journal of Medicine. Azithromycin to prevent sepsis or death in women planning a vaginal birth.

3. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Intrapartum oral azithromycin to prevent maternal and newborn sepsis or death: a multinational RCT.