Harvard University—36-Year-Long Study of 119,000 Subjects Uncover Specific Diet Patterns To Reduce Early Death Risk

Jan Vincent Beltran

Boston, Massachusetts—A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, conducted by Harvard researchers, has revealed that healthy eating patterns can lower the risk of premature death from various causes.

Photo by

36-Year Large-Scale Research Study Of Over 119,000 Subjects

The study analyzed health data collected over 36 years from 75,230 women and 44,085 men, all of whom were free from cardiovascular disease or cancer at the start of the study, and who completed dietary questionnaires every four years.

The participants’ information was scored based on four dietary pattern indexes, including:

  • Healthy Eating Index 2015
  • Alternate Mediterranean Diet
  • Healthful Plant-based Diet Index, and
  • Alternate Healthy Eating Index.

Harvard Scientists Link Specific Eating Patterns and Reduced Risk of Death From All Causes

The study found that a higher score on at least one of these indexes was associated with a lower risk of death from all causes, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory disease.

A higher score on the Alternate Mediterranean Diet and the Alternate Healthy Eating Index was also linked to a lower risk of death from neurogenerative diseases.

The results were consistent across different ethnic groups, including non-Hispanic whites, non-Hispanic blacks, and Hispanics.

Dietary Guidelines for America - Recommended Dietary Patterns Influence Long-Term Health and Mortality

According to Frank Hu, the corresponding author and Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology, it is crucial to examine the associations between the Dietary Guidelines for America-recommended dietary patterns and long-term health outcomes, especially mortality.

The current Dietary Guidelines for America, which were released between 2015 and 2020, recommend multiple healthy eating patterns that can be tailored to individuals' food traditions and preferences.

The Guidelines are updated every five years by the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture.

Future Review And Revision: 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

Hu emphasized the importance of evaluating adherence to the Dietary Guidelines for America-recommended eating patterns and health outcomes, including mortality, so that timely updates can be made.

The findings of the study will be of great value to the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which is being formed to evaluate current evidence regarding different eating patterns and health outcomes.

This study highlights the significance of following healthy eating patterns, which are in line with the Dietary Guidelines for America, in reducing the risk of premature death from various causes.

The results provide valuable insights into the long-term impact of healthy eating patterns on overall health and well-being, and will play a crucial role in shaping future dietary recommendations.

Photo by
REFERENCE:
1. JAMA Internal Medicine. Healthy Eating Patterns and Risk of Total and Cause-Specific Mortality.

