Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Bans NMN Dietary Supplement in US; Public Seeks Alternative

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) has been a popular dietary supplement due to its role in boosting NAD+ levels.

However, due to recent FDA approval for novel drug investigations, NMN is no longer available as a supplement in the United States.

FDA bans NMN for research as a novel drug

The FDA recently stated that NMN would no longer be considered a New Dietary Ingredient (NDI), which sparked several discussions within the pharmaceutical sector. As a cause for withdrawal, the FDA said NMN "has been permitted for research as a novel medication."

Therefore, it is no longer legal to market it as a supplement.

NAD+ current research on health

Experts show that the body's normal level of NAD+ declines with age. NAD+ is used in cellular metabolic processes that turn food into energy, fix DNA damage, improve cellular defenses, and regulate the circadian rhythm.

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, and eyesight loss, have all been linked to low NAD+ levels, as have aging and age-related health issues. Research shows that increasing the amount of NAD+ in animals may help slow down the aging process.

Public seek alternative sources, but more research is needed

Due to the NMN ban as a supplement, the public turned to alternative sources to increase NAD+ levels. Currently, experts compare NMN with Nicotinamide riboside (NR), another precursor of NAD+.

NR is marketed as a pill or a capsule available in 250–300 mg and taken on an empty stomach or with meals. Studies have shown that NR is safe.

A human study of NR found that it is safe for men and women who are overweight but otherwise healthy to take up to 1000 mg NR for a long time.

Some people have reported side effects ranging from mild to severe, such as indigestion, nausea, lethargy, headaches, diarrhea, and stomach pain, when it is taken in large doses. These side effects resolve after NR discontinuation.

Another study has also shown that 90 days of daily administration of 300 mg per kg of body weight in rats exhibited no negative effects.

However, most human studies are short-lived and include a small number of people. More thorough human investigations are required to better understand its safety.

Long-term comparisons of NMN and NR needed

The molecular structures of NMN and NR are very similar, but NMN has an extra phosphate group. Because of the extra phosphate groups, NMN is a bigger molecule than NR.

Experts have demonstrated that NMN must be converted to NR before entering cells, where NAD+ production occurs since it is too big to pass through cellular membranes. Otherwise, an NMN-specific transporter would be required to deliver NMN into cells. Since NMN must be changed into NR first in order to pass through the cell membrane and enter the cell, the cell would convert the NR back into NMN for NAD+ synthesis.

According to a 2007 study, NR significantly increases yeast NAD+ levels and extends lifespan even without caloric restriction. Additional research on the subject shows that NR raises NAD+ in mammalian cells by up to 270%. The two precursors, NMN and NR, are still up for discussion as to which is safer and more effective.

Both increase NAD levels, but has difference in absorption

Notably, the molecular structure of NAD+ is more similar to NMN than NR. But both molecules have human clinical studies demonstrating their effects on increasing NAD+ levels.

Experts believe that NAD+ production through NMN is not as efficient as NR because NMN must first be changed into NR before it can enter cells. Hence, NR can go directly to the cells, whereas NMN cannot.

Liposomal technology increases bioavailability

Because NR isn't stable in the blood, it breaks down in plasma and leaves the blood 45 minutes after a 50 mg/kg injection. In humans, NR is never detected above trace levels in blood plasma.

Most NR and NM are also destroyed by stomach acid. To counter this issue, scientists utilize liposomal technology to increase bioavailability, resulting in about 90% of it getting into the bloodstream without being broken.

