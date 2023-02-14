Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief, Alondra Nelson, 54, Resigns After 2 Years

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Washington DC — Alondra Nelson, the former head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), has announced her departure from the government after a noteworthy two years in office. Nelson is set to return to her faculty position at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

Nelson, the First Woman of Color to Lead OSTP

Nelson initially led the newly created Science and Society team within the OSTP, under President Joe Biden's administration, and later assumed the role of leading the entire office after Eric Lander resigned. During her time in the White House, Nelson made history as the first Black person and the first woman of color to lead the OSTP.

In an interview with Axios, Nelson expressed her pride in the accomplishments made during her tenure. "We have landed some really big planes over these two years, and we’re in really good shape. It’s a good moment to step away with some work launched that’s on the way to becoming implemented, and leave that work for others to do," she said.

Nelson Led the Creation of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights

Nelson's leadership in the White House saw her lead the work on artificial intelligence, including the creation of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights. She also helped implement more rigorous scientific research standards when crafting federal policies, and boosted STEM programs.

"The space of automated systems and AI policy moves very quickly, and we really can’t be on the sidelines," Nelson stated, commenting on the rapidly evolving AI technology.

"The popularity of ChatGPT and other generative AI programs being available to the public is probably going to be a real shift in how people engage with technology and their day-to-day lives."

Nelson resigned on February 10, 2023

As Nelson steps down from her role on February 10, she will return to her former position as a professor at the school of social sciences at the Institute for Advanced Study. She has previously served on the faculties of Yale and Columbia universities.

At this time, details of Nelson's replacement at OSTP have not been made available.