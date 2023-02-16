Bethesda, MD—NIH Scientists Discover A New Genetic Brain Disorder, Children Suffer Motor, Speech, Cerebellum Abnormality

Jan Vincent Beltran

Bethesda, MD — Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have uncovered a new neurological disorder that sheds light on the crucial role the cell's recycling system plays in maintaining a healthy brain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMc6j_0kk2SEI600
Photo byMorimoto, et al (npj Genomic Medicine)

Neurological Disease In Children Caused by ATG4D Gene Mutation

In a study published in npj Genomic Medicine, researchers from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) described a neurological condition found in three children, all of whom had issues with motor coordination and speech, and one of whom had a cerebellum abnormality.

The children all had mutations in both copies of the ATG4D gene, which is involved in autophagy, a cell death mechanism that is a cellular housekeeping process that helps cells break down and recycle damaged proteins.


The brain is so complex, and neurons have very specialized functions. To fit those functions, different neurons use different genes, so changes in redundant genes can have major impacts in the brain.

ATG4D Mutation Led to Dysfunctional Proteins in Brain

While the importance of autophagy in maintaining healthy neurons has long been recognized, little is known about ATG4D's role in this process. However, the discovery of a genetic neurological disease in Italian truffle-hunting dogs with ATG4D mutations in 2015 led to increased interest in ATG4D's role in the brain.

In the current study, the researchers found that the ATG4D mutations in the three children resulted in dysfunctional proteins, but other genes serving similar functions in the human genome may have compensated for the loss of ATG4D.

The researchers were able to determine that the children's symptoms were likely caused by insufficient cellular recycling by deleting similar genes in cells grown in the lab and then inserting the children's ATG4D mutations.

The cells with the children's ATG4D mutations were unable to carry out the necessary steps for autophagy process.

Potential Application in Alzheimer's Disease

The discovery of this rare neurological disorder has the potential to lead to new avenues of research about ATG4D's involvement in more common conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease.

According to senior author May Christine Malicdan, rare diseases can help researchers understand biological pathways, which in turn can contribute to a better understanding of other rare and common conditions.

The researchers at NIH are continuing to work with the children in the study and are searching for more patients, with the ultimate goal of developing new treatments for this condition and others involving autophagy pathways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzYqc_0kk2SEI600
Photo byNHI--NHGRI
REFERENCE:
1. npj Genomic Medicine. Bi-allelic ATG4D variants are associated with a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by speech and motor impairment.

