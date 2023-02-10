University of Toronto epidemiologist, Dr. David Fisman: Indoor, High Risk of Viral Transmission & Survival During Winter

Why You Get Viral Infection Easier During Winter

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Virus Transmits More Indoor

The incidence of virus infection becomes higher at certain times of the year, especially when people spend more time indoors.

This is especially noticeable during winter in temperate climates and during rainy seasons in tropical regions, and certain viruses spread more easily indoors.

Viruses that cause these illnesses are now known to primarily spread through the inhalation of tiny droplets called aerosols, as opposed to previous beliefs that they were primarily spread through contact with contaminated surfaces.

David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, explains that being outdoors reduces the risk of viral transmission as the exhaled viruses are diluted by the fresh air. However, indoor spaces can become accumulation sites for aerosols and the viruses they contain, increasing the likelihood of transmission.

Benjamin Bleier, a specialist in sinus and nasal disorders at Harvard Medical School, highlights that the ongoing trend of increased illnesses despite people being indoors all year round indicates that there may be other factors at play that increase susceptibility to infection and the presence of virus.

Dry Air Favors Viral Survival

The reason why certain viruses are more prevalent in winter may not be because of temperature, but rather humidity. According to Donald Milton, an aerobiologist at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, some viruses, such as rhinoviruses that cause colds, prefer humid conditions and peak in early fall. On the other hand, viruses like influenza thrive when the relative humidity in the air is below 40%.

Viruses are usually encased in droplets of fluid, like saliva, that also contains mucus, proteins, salt, and other substances. The survival of the virus depends on the drying of the droplet and the other components in it.

High humidity causes slow drying and inactivates viruses, as salt and other harmful substances become more concentrated. However, flash drying in dry air preserves the viruses, making them more buoyant and increasing the chance of inhalation.

Dry air can also weaken people’s defense against viruses. Studies in animals have shown that dry air can lead to the death of cells in the airways, creating opportunities for viruses to invade. Dry air also slows down the system that removes mucus from the body, giving viruses time to break out of the mucus trap and infect cells.

Photo by JANIE FRENCH, LAKDAWALA LAB, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

How humidity affects airborne droplets

LEFT — Low humidity causes aerosols to dry, preserving viruses under a crystalline lattice.

MIDDLE — At intermediate humidity, crystals form inside droplets but may inactivate the viruses.

RIGHT — High humidity levels result in liquid aerosols, leading to better survival of viruses compared to intermediate levels.

The Cold Dampens Our Ability To Fight Off Viruses

Contrary to popular belief, being cold may not necessarily result in getting a cold, but it can make one more susceptible to viruses.

A recent discovery by Bleier and colleagues showed that the immune system has a method of defending against viruses.

Cells in the nose and other parts of the body have surface proteins that can detect the presence of viruses. When a sensor protein encounters a virus, it triggers the cell to release small bubbles known as extracellular vesicles. These bubbles work like a decoy, drawing the attention of the virus away from the cells.

However, if a virus attaches itself to one of the vesicles, it will encounter microRNAs, which are bits of RNA capable of killing the virus. A specific microRNA called miR-17 has been found to be effective against two types of rhinoviruses and a coronavirus that causes the common cold.

The researchers conducted an experiment where they grew human nasal cells in lab dishes at 37° Celsius, which is the average body temperature. They then lowered the temperature to 32° C and found that the cells released 42% fewer vesicles and those vesicles carried 24% fewer microRNAs than when they were kept at body temperature.

Photo by D. HUANG ET AL/JOURNAL OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY 2022; ADAPTED BY E. OTWELL

How cold weather affects the immune system

LEFT — The human body has a mechanism to prevent viruses from infecting cells in the nose. When viruses (black and gray spheres) are present, the nasal cells release bubbles called extracellular vesicles (blue circles) that contain proteins (red, blue and black shapes on blue circles)normally found on the surface of the cells. The viruses may target the bubbles instead of infecting the cells.

RIGHT — However, if the temperature in the nose drops below body temperature, the cells release fewer bubbles, making it easier for viruses to infect the cells.

Three Strategies To Protect Yourself Against Viruses During Winter

Protecting oneself from viruses in winter is a concern for many, so I reached out to experts for advice.

Here are some of their suggestions:

Using a humidifier : According to Shaman, increasing humidity levels could slow the drying of droplets containing viruses, leading to their death. But Milton warns against pumping too much moisture into a cold house, as it could create a conducive environment for mold and rot.

: According to Shaman, increasing humidity levels could slow the drying of droplets containing viruses, leading to their death. But Milton warns against pumping too much moisture into a cold house, as it could create a conducive environment for mold and rot. Increasing ventilation : Milton suggests turning on kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans and using HEPA filters or Corsi-Rosenthal boxes to filter out unwanted viruses from the air.

: Milton suggests turning on kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans and using HEPA filters or Corsi-Rosenthal boxes to filter out unwanted viruses from the air. Wearing a mask: Bleier suggests wearing a mask, as it not only filters out viruses but also keeps a cushion of warm, moist air in front of the nose, which could help boost the immune system.