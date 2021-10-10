Tacoma, WA

Antique Sandwich Co. Has a Long History of Sandwich Magic

Jan Ewen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14U5FN_0cNAzpNw00
The Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

Who doesn’t love a great sandwich? And maybe a piece of pie, or a slice of homemade quiche? How about a salad heaped with quality meats, fresh ingredients, and homemade dressings? There is something fresh and delicious for everyone at the cozy Antique Sandwich Co. in Tacoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYyy4_0cNAzpNw00
The Antique Sandwich Co., Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

I started visiting “Antique” (as the locals call it) in the early 1970’s when, true to its name, the cafe was an add-on to a sprawling antique store. The old building was a wonderful combination of kitsch and coffee, homemade recipes, and homespun charm. The restaurant sits prominently on north Pearl Street in Ruston and the beautiful outdoor murals make it hard to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvQto_0cNAzpNw00
Marble statue of Colombo, Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

One of the most unique antiques is still prominently displayed in the dining area: the marble statue called Colombo was carved for the 1893 Columbia Exhibition in Chicago. It is expertly crafted out of marble from the Italian Carrara quarry. This was the same marble used by master sculptor, Michelangelo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LyUf_0cNAzpNw00
Oak Bar at Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

A stunning oak bar is the dominate feature in the shop. This magnificent piece originally stood in a saloon in Alaska during the gold rush of the 1890’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33acb7_0cNAzpNw00
Garden Dining at Antique Sandwich Co., Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

Not much has changed over the years - and that’s a good thing. There are far less antiques to view but the sandwiches are still piled high with delicious, fresh ingredients and the ambiance makes one want to linger. Large oak tables and chairs fill the warm dining area and a more recent "Garden of Eatin'" has been added for those comfortable summer days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngcxa_0cNAzpNw00
Marionberry pie at Antique Sandwich Co., Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

There are pies and cheesecake in the cold case, scones and cookies in the counter display. In 1973, the owners of the Antique Sandwich Company, Tamie and Shirley, brought the first espresso machine to Tacoma starting a local addiction for thousands of patrons that continues to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Fqow_0cNAzpNw00
Yummy Sandwiches at Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com

I highly recommend you try one of the delicious sandwiches (they still use alfalfa sprouts!) and maybe a piece of marionberry pie. I sampled a cup of the soup of the day, the clam chowder, and it was more clam broth than clam chowder. So, if you are a chowder aficionado, be forewarned. Usually the rich soups are a delicious option. Make sure you factor in a little time to sit, sip, and take in the ambiance! Enjoy!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Enhancing life experiences through Northwest offerings. Find places to visit and love. Learn about the treasures in your own backyard. Day trips and events, arts programs, galleries, restaurants, historical sites, gardens, theaters, and music! I will give you the lowdown on accessibility, historical background, and introduce you to hidden treasures. You don't have to go around the world to gather a wonderful memory. Make your life a treasure trove of fulfilling Northwest experiences.

Tacoma, WA
96 followers

More from Jan Ewen

Tacoma, WA

History Comes to Life at Fort Nisqually, Tacoma

The bastion at Fort Nisqually, Tacoma, WAJan Ewen/eatdosee.com. There is an historical gem in Tacoma that is well worth an afternoon’s saunter. I hadn’t visited Fort Nisqually in Point Defiance Park for several years and I recently discovered that this “living history museum”, run by the Metro Parks of Tacoma, is more visitor-friendly than ever.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

8 Unique Gardens in 1 Park - Point Defiance Park, Tacoma

A heavily laden wisteria adds to the local landscape.Jan Ewen. Welcome to Eight Unique and Beautifully Designed Gardens. Did you know that the 700-acre Point Defiance Park, which offers spectacular views of Mount Rainier, the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound, is also the home of eight beautifully designed gardens that will be at the height of their blooming season throughout the next few months? So, if you need a peaceful afternoon soaking in a little natural magnificence, I suggest you take a leisurely stroll through a few of the Point Defiance Gardens.

Read full story
Bremerton, WA

Elandan Gardens - Where the Story is Everything

Elandan Gardens, Bremerton, WA.Jan Ewen/eatdosee.com. You may not realize that right in your backyard is an internationally known garden renowned for its bonsai collection and the work of master bonsai artist, Dan Robinson. When it comes to bonsai, Dan tells me that “the story is everything”. This becomes increasingly clear as he walks me through his stunning collection, sharing the stories of individual plants he has grown, sculpted, and revered.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Healthy Food Options at the Flying Apron Cafe Will Not Disappoint

Let me just say, it was the best cup of brewed coffee I’d had in a long time. Now, let’s talk about the food and atmosphere. We were looking for an afternoon treat and a little coffee pick-me-up. Finding a café with a comfortable place to watch the world for a while? That would be an added bonus.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Coastal Kitchen for Fresh Oysters or "Blunch" on Capitol Hill

The Coastal Kitchen in the Capitol Hill District of Seattle, WA.Jan Ewen/eatdosee.com. When you think of inland Seattle restaurants, your first thought may not be fresh, local seafood, but the.

Read full story
Washington State

Dusty Strings - An Unexpected Musical Encounter in Fremont

I thought I was going to be writing a post on a wonderful lunch at Jai Thai on Fremont Ave. in Fremont. Fremont is an eclectically charming neighborhood of Seattle: self-proclaimed “ImagiNation” and Artistic Republic as recognized by the King County Council. We did have a delicious lunch of Thai favorites but the restaurant was slightly uninspiring. The food was enjoyable, fresh and reasonably priced but this was perhaps, not a destination restaurant.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Old Food Circus Transformed into The Armory, Seattle Center House

The Seattle Center Armory formerly The Food CircusJan Ewen/eatdosee.com. As a kid, in the years following the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle, the Center House was one of my favorite places to visit. The original food court was filled with exciting temptations from the cutting edge Orange Julius to the ever-popular MacDonald’s. Over the past 50 years, time had taken its toll on the good, old Food Circus. The choices had become flat and predictable. It was uninspiring to wander through the food court and see that the once original and vibrant heart of the Seattle Center had become a pale version of its former self.

Read full story
Tacoma, WA

The Pacific Seas Aquarium in Point Defiance Park, Tacoma, WA.

The Point Defiance Zoo and New Aquarium, Tacoma, WA.Jan Ewen/eatdosee.com. If you are a water nut like I am, you're going to love a visit to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium's new underwater playground, Pacific Seas Aquarium. This long-awaited addition to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium opened in 2018 and is a thing of beauty and a treat for all ages. The Pacific Seas Aquarium is one of two aquariums in the Point Defiance Zoo in Point Defiance Park, in the North End of Tacoma, WA.

Read full story
2 comments
Leavenworth, WA

Leavenworth Shines in Any Season

The Christmas shop, Kris Kringl, in Leavenworth, WA.Jan Ewen/eatdosee.com. There are many things to love about Leavenworth, Washington and the opportunities change throughout the year. Particularly known for it's holiday cheer, Leavenworth also offers a bounty of year-round excitement for everyone in your household. The surrounding areas in this Cascade mountain town are home to snow sports, camping, hiking, bird-watching, water sports in the nearby lakes, wineries, and the list goes on.

Read full story
Lakebay, WA

Lakebay Marina is a Salty Sight from the Past

Casual dining at Lakebay Marina, Lakebay WA.Jan Ewen. The sights and smells of the vintage Northwest waterfront are alive and well at the Lakebay Marina in Lakebay, WA. Off the beaten path on the Key Peninsula near Gig Harbor, the Lakebay Marina harkens back to a rich, salty history. The nearly 100-year-old marina, nestled in the Mayo Cove in Carr Inlet, offers safe harbor to a small fleet of pleasure craft in a stunning location. To reach the marina, you must first “walk the plank” or pier, out to the old structure. There is not a lot of signage welcoming you to the idyllic spot, but when you see the old, white building at the end of a rather long gang plank you’llknow you have arrived.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Chihuly's Garden and Glass Exhibition, Seattle

The Amazing Chihuly Garden and Glass Exhibition in Seattle. Art Glass Display at Chihuly's Garden and Glass ExhibitionJan Ewen. As I sit down to write this post, I already know I will run out of superlatives before I am finished. But I will do my best.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy