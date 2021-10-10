Antique Sandwich Co. Has a Long History of Sandwich Magic

The Antique Sandwich Company, Tacoma, WA Jan Ewen/eatdosee.com

Who doesn’t love a great sandwich? And maybe a piece of pie, or a slice of homemade quiche? How about a salad heaped with quality meats, fresh ingredients, and homemade dressings? There is something fresh and delicious for everyone at the cozy Antique Sandwich Co. in Tacoma.

I started visiting “Antique” (as the locals call it) in the early 1970’s when, true to its name, the cafe was an add-on to a sprawling antique store. The old building was a wonderful combination of kitsch and coffee, homemade recipes, and homespun charm. The restaurant sits prominently on north Pearl Street in Ruston and the beautiful outdoor murals make it hard to miss.

One of the most unique antiques is still prominently displayed in the dining area: the marble statue called Colombo was carved for the 1893 Columbia Exhibition in Chicago. It is expertly crafted out of marble from the Italian Carrara quarry. This was the same marble used by master sculptor, Michelangelo.

A stunning oak bar is the dominate feature in the shop. This magnificent piece originally stood in a saloon in Alaska during the gold rush of the 1890’s.

Not much has changed over the years - and that’s a good thing. There are far less antiques to view but the sandwiches are still piled high with delicious, fresh ingredients and the ambiance makes one want to linger. Large oak tables and chairs fill the warm dining area and a more recent "Garden of Eatin'" has been added for those comfortable summer days.

There are pies and cheesecake in the cold case, scones and cookies in the counter display. In 1973, the owners of the Antique Sandwich Company, Tamie and Shirley, brought the first espresso machine to Tacoma starting a local addiction for thousands of patrons that continues to this day.

I highly recommend you try one of the delicious sandwiches (they still use alfalfa sprouts!) and maybe a piece of marionberry pie. I sampled a cup of the soup of the day, the clam chowder, and it was more clam broth than clam chowder. So, if you are a chowder aficionado, be forewarned. Usually the rich soups are a delicious option. Make sure you factor in a little time to sit, sip, and take in the ambiance! Enjoy!

