Opinion: Why I Will Never Go Back to Social Media

As an early millennial, I did not grow up with technology at my fingertips. I remember pagers that eventually turned into in-car phones and then the first cell phones, which were affectionately referred to as "bag phones." My first music player was a walkman that played cassettes. Then came the introduction of CD players, and my friends and I thought we were so cool to have CDs. Our first computer had terrible graphics and only a few colors. It was situated in a central room in the house and didn't have many features. In elementary school, our family got Netzero dial-up internet. It often took several tries to connect, and you could always tell by the sounds it made if the connection would be successful. By the time I reached high school, the world wide web had evolved to be pretty sophisticated and much more like the modern web that we use today.

My Introduction to Facebook

However, it wasn't until college that I remember first hearing about Facebook. Previous to that, I had a MySpace account that I didn't do much on because my parents were concerned about internet safety, and as a result, so was I. It was about 2006, and I remember my roommate telling me about this social media thing she was on called Facebook and showing me what her page looked like.

It was starkly different from MySpace. Instead of a bunch of wild colors, it was a very clean white, blue, and black page. I was intimidated and worried about safety. Months later, I finally joined and instantly connected with all of my friends and family. Keep reading to learn why I will never go back to social media again and the profound impact it has had on my life.

Facebook Has Changed (And Not for the Good)

It's been so gradual that most people do not remember it, and younger generations weren't even born yet. When Facebook first came about, it was purely a platform for connecting. You were only connected with people you knew in real life. There weren't advertisements to sift through or groups where you could connect with thousands of people you didn't know. I appreciated that aspect of it and enjoyed staying close to people that I was separated from by distance.

The Social Media Gateway Drug

Flashforward many years later, and I've tried all the social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok. I've been addicted to all of them and struggled with scrolling syndrome.

Fed Up!

A couple of years ago, I became fed up with social media platforms and permanently deleted every single one of them. I was tired of being bombarded with advertisements, influencers, and groups with agendas. There's no way I would ever go back. Here's why!

It's an Addiction

After deleting my social media accounts, I found myself habitually reaching for my phone to scroll, whether I was out with friends and family or at home, only to realize that these apps were no longer available. As a result, I experienced severe dissatisfaction that made me irritated, and I would have to find another outlet for. Scrolling released endorphins that gave me a "high". I was truly battling an addiction, and I needed to find other ways to find satisfaction. At first, I turned to food and ended up gaining weight. Once I realized what was happening, I once again was on the search for new outlets. After a lot of hard work, I rerouted the behavior to exercise and reading literature. I never want to feel that type of addiction again.

Subconsciously Comparing

It's not natural to know what thousands of people you know are doing on a daily basis. We're only human. It was impossible for me not to compare my life with what I saw from others on social media. I always felt inadequate in some area of my life. Now, without social media, I only know what those closest to me are doing, and I have more self-esteem than I've had in years.

Higher Productivity

Social media sucks a lot of time out of your day. A few minutes here and there scrolling turns into losing track of time and wasting hours of your day. I am much more productive in my daily life and feel less overwhelmed and stressed.

In the Moment

I was never in the moment when I had social media because I wanted to be entertained by what others were doing. Now, I am living in every moment with my family and friends.

Many years ago, I had no idea that signing up for a social media platform would have such a profound impact on my life and the world. It would continue to be a dominant force for over a decade. Now, I am grateful to be free of the social media chains that so many of us are bound by.

