Opinion: Why I Will Never Go Back to Social Media

Jan Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4Jak_0lIT3Nbq00
Photo bymohamed_hassan

As an early millennial, I did not grow up with technology at my fingertips. I remember pagers that eventually turned into in-car phones and then the first cell phones, which were affectionately referred to as "bag phones." My first music player was a walkman that played cassettes. Then came the introduction of CD players, and my friends and I thought we were so cool to have CDs. Our first computer had terrible graphics and only a few colors. It was situated in a central room in the house and didn't have many features. In elementary school, our family got Netzero dial-up internet. It often took several tries to connect, and you could always tell by the sounds it made if the connection would be successful. By the time I reached high school, the world wide web had evolved to be pretty sophisticated and much more like the modern web that we use today.

My Introduction to Facebook

However, it wasn't until college that I remember first hearing about Facebook. Previous to that, I had a MySpace account that I didn't do much on because my parents were concerned about internet safety, and as a result, so was I. It was about 2006, and I remember my roommate telling me about this social media thing she was on called Facebook and showing me what her page looked like.

It was starkly different from MySpace. Instead of a bunch of wild colors, it was a very clean white, blue, and black page. I was intimidated and worried about safety. Months later, I finally joined and instantly connected with all of my friends and family. Keep reading to learn why I will never go back to social media again and the profound impact it has had on my life.

Facebook Has Changed (And Not for the Good)

It's been so gradual that most people do not remember it, and younger generations weren't even born yet. When Facebook first came about, it was purely a platform for connecting. You were only connected with people you knew in real life. There weren't advertisements to sift through or groups where you could connect with thousands of people you didn't know. I appreciated that aspect of it and enjoyed staying close to people that I was separated from by distance.

The Social Media Gateway Drug

Flashforward many years later, and I've tried all the social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok. I've been addicted to all of them and struggled with scrolling syndrome.

Fed Up!

A couple of years ago, I became fed up with social media platforms and permanently deleted every single one of them. I was tired of being bombarded with advertisements, influencers, and groups with agendas. There's no way I would ever go back. Here's why!

It's an Addiction

After deleting my social media accounts, I found myself habitually reaching for my phone to scroll, whether I was out with friends and family or at home, only to realize that these apps were no longer available. As a result, I experienced severe dissatisfaction that made me irritated, and I would have to find another outlet for. Scrolling released endorphins that gave me a "high". I was truly battling an addiction, and I needed to find other ways to find satisfaction. At first, I turned to food and ended up gaining weight. Once I realized what was happening, I once again was on the search for new outlets. After a lot of hard work, I rerouted the behavior to exercise and reading literature. I never want to feel that type of addiction again.

Subconsciously Comparing

It's not natural to know what thousands of people you know are doing on a daily basis. We're only human. It was impossible for me not to compare my life with what I saw from others on social media. I always felt inadequate in some area of my life. Now, without social media, I only know what those closest to me are doing, and I have more self-esteem than I've had in years.

Higher Productivity

Social media sucks a lot of time out of your day. A few minutes here and there scrolling turns into losing track of time and wasting hours of your day. I am much more productive in my daily life and feel less overwhelmed and stressed.

In the Moment

I was never in the moment when I had social media because I wanted to be entertained by what others were doing. Now, I am living in every moment with my family and friends.

Many years ago, I had no idea that signing up for a social media platform would have such a profound impact on my life and the world. It would continue to be a dominant force for over a decade. Now, I am grateful to be free of the social media chains that so many of us are bound by.

If you like this article and find this information useful, please consider following me. Writers like myself greatly appreciate the support. Also, if you haven't already, download the free NewsBreak app and receive local and national news at your fingertips.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social media addiction# social media# social issues# Facebook# Instagram

Comments / 1

Published by

Jan is a writer of 10+ years. She began in academia and then transitioned into a blogger and copywriter for companies worldwide. In her free time, Jan enjoys reading, cooking, and anything to do with the outdoors.

Georgia State
373 followers

More from Jan Baker

Bibb County, GA

One Suspect Found in Vehicle: Investigation of 3 Stolen Cars Still Underway

According to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's office, On March 14th, deputies responded to a call on Waterville Road about two stolen vehicles. These two vehicles and a third were found nearby in a densely wooded area.

Read full story
1 comments

Spring is Here: When and How to Fertilize Your Lawn

Spring is here! Animals and plants are waking up, including your lawn. Now is the tie to give your lawn a boost with fertilization. Here's what you need to know about fertilizing grass.

Read full story
5 comments
Comer, GA

Soak in the Beauty of Georgia's Longest Covered Bridge

Located in Comer, Georgia, just outside of the Classic City is historically rich Watson Mill Bridge State Park. Here visitors from all around the world can walk, bike, or ride through Georgia's longest-covered bridge and marvel at impressive craftsmanship that has stood the test of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Did Spring 2023 Begin in February?

If you're scratching your head watching Daylilies bloom and pollen falling before March even arrived, you aren't the only one. While most of us, myself included, expected cooler temperatures until at least April, this seems to not be the case.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Amerson Parks Reopens Monday with Restricted Access as Search Continues: Here's What We Know

Macon, GA - Monday, February 27, 2023, Amerson Park will reopen to the public with restricted access as the search continues for the man who went missing in the Ocmulgee river on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Read full story
Macon, GA

The Blacksmith Shop | Industrial Chic Wedding Venue | Historic Downtown Macon

The Blacksmith Shop offers an elegant and historically rich setting for your Georgia wedding ceremony and reception. The original architecture and grounds have been carefully restored and preserved. You will find original handmade bricks, heart pine beams, and much more.

Read full story
Butts County, GA

What Really Happened in The Georgia Forest? - The Truth Behind Cocaine Bear May Be Wilder Than Fiction

In late 1985, an unnamed hunter found a dead bear in a Georgia forest in Butts County. He later told a friend about his finding. This is the type of story that tends to get passed around. As expected, word spread and eventually reached an employee of the State Game and Fish division who later told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Read full story
Lumpkin, GA

Providence Canyon State Park is Still Open But Undergoing Construction: Here's What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, Georgia, is home to Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon." While the park is open, visitors must be aware of and plan for temporary changes. The Visitor Center's parking lot is receiving a facelift and is closed to traffic.

Read full story
Georgia State

Looking For an Affordable and Wholesome Family Adventure? What You Don't Know About Georgia State Parks

Tallulah Gorge State ParkPhoto byGeorgia State Parks. If you are looking for unique and affordable family adventures, you do not have to look much further than your backyard. Georgia is proud to be home to 49 State Parks that offer much more than RV and tent camping. Here's what you need to know to make the most of these incredible resources.

Read full story
2 comments
Macon, GA

Update: I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvements Macon-Bibb County

Anyone living in or traveling through Macon-Bibb County is well aware of improvements to the I-16/I-75 interchange. An update was released by the GDOT on Monday, February 20, 2023, outlining anticipated construction activities, weather permitting, through February 24, 2023. Here's what you need to know for the upcoming days.

Read full story

Are Kids Spending Too Much Time on Screens? CDC Recommendations

The latest surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show that children 8-18 years old spend an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of a screen. Keep in mind that this does not include screen time for educational purposes. To put this in perspective, that's over 100 days wasted on television, video games, cell phones, and other sources of screen entertainment. Keep reading to learn what the CDC recommends for healthy screen time and tips for cutting down on your kids' (and your own) screen time.

Read full story
Athens, GA

Bedbug Infestation in Athens-Clarke County Courthouse - What are Bedbugs?

A bedbug infestation discovered on February 15, 2023, forced the closure of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse to allow for an extensive multi-day treatment. This comes as a shock to the community since bedbug infestations are most commonly known to be found in the mattresses and furniture of homes. Even though officials have not determined how the infestation started, many are asking the question, "What are bedbugs, and how can you avoid an infestation?"

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gaslighting is a Stealthy and Effective Form of Abuse

Chances are, the first time you heard the term gaslighting, it was the central plot in a movie. The events seemed so dramatic and extreme that you chalked it up to fictitious and didn't give it a second thought. Unfortunately, gaslighting is not only real but very common. Gaslighting is most common in romantic partnerships but can occur in any type of relationship, including:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Didn't Need Everything: I Donated Half of It to Goodwill

I wished someone had told me this advice when I was pregnant with my son. I thought I needed everything, and I do mean everything for my son. I fell victim to every baby fad "in" at that time. It turns out I didn't need half the items I thought I did, and I donated many of them barely used or brand new. Here's my list of baby things everyone says you need but won't actually use.

Read full story
10 comments

Turkey is the Victim of a Second Earthquake: What Do Earthquake Magnitudes Mean?

Aftermath of earthquake in TurkeyPhoto byElif Ozturk Ozgoncu. Still reeling from the devastation of a massive 7.8 Earthquake 2 weeks ago that killed more than 40,000 people, Turkey has been hit by another Earthquake. The province of Hatay experienced a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake on February 20, 2023. The latest update by Mayor Lutfu Savas reveals that several people have been injured, and some are trapped under collapsed structures. Fortunately, as of now, no casualties have been reported, and the entire world prays it stays this way.

Read full story

The Blue Check Mark Badge of Honor Isn't Just for Public Figures Anymore

"She got a blue check mark by her Instagram," by Thomas Rhett, is just one of the songs that discuss public figures being verified users on the popular social media platform. It has always been a distinction of the rich and the famous. That is until now. Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users that allows you to buy the highly sought-after blue verification badge for a monthly subscription fee. Here's what you need to know, including the new minimum requirements.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Looking for a Unique North Georgia Getaway? Treehouse Airbnbs You Will Never Want to Leave

Here in Georgia, Spring is fast approaching. The daylilies are already blooming, grass is livening up, and we've had a few days so warm that we could close our eyes and easily pretend it's the middle of April. If you're like me, you are itching to come out of the cocoon of your home for the winter and go on an adventure.

Read full story
1 comments
Canton, GA

How Will Improvements on SR 20 from I-575 to N. Corners Parkway Change Your Drive?

For those who drive SR20 between Canton and Cumming, big changes are underway to make your drive much easier. Georgia DOT is implementing a series of improvement projects along the 24-mile stretch in Cherokee and Forsyth counties. There is not yet a completed date projection, but here's what we know so far.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy