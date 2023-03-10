Spring is Here: When and How to Fertilize Your Lawn

Photo by Alexa/Pixabay

Spring is here! Animals and plants are waking up, including your lawn. Now is the tie to give your lawn a boost with fertilization. Here's what you need to know about fertilizing grass.

How Many Times a Year Should You Fertilize?

Most experts recommend that a well-established lawn be fertilized twice a year. However, depending on the health of your yard, you may need to fertilize more throughout the spring, summer, and fall months. Just be mindful that over-fertilization can burn up your grass.

The best time to fertilize your lawn after the first of the year is in early spring when the grass is just coming out of dormancy and growing quickly. The extra nutrients from the fertilizer will help it grow thick and lush.

After the initial spring application, fertilize again in the fall. Fall fertilization thickens the root system and helps to set it up to thrive the following spring.

Proper Weather Conditions for Fertilizing

Moisture is needed to activate fertilizer and carry it to the grass's roots, which then carry it to the blades. Apply fertilizer right before it rains. If your lawn is small enough, you can also manually water the lawn.

A word of caution: avoid fertilizing right before heavy rainstorms, as a downpour may wash the fertilizer away. Secondly, avoid fertilizing during periods of drought. The chemicals in the fertilizer ll burn the blades and leave your lawn in worse shape.

Which Type of Fertilizer is Right for Your Lawn?

There are many varieties of grass. The best fertilizer for your lawn depends on the type of grass. Your local extension agent, lawn care provider, or fertilizer provider can help you determine the best route to take.

