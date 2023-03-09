Soak in the Beauty of Georgia's Longest Covered Bridge

Watson Mill Bridge Photo by Author Jan Baker

Located in Comer, Georgia, just outside of the Classic City is historically rich Watson Mill Bridge State Park. Here visitors from all around the world can walk, bike, or ride through Georgia's longest-covered bridge and marvel at impressive craftsmanship that has stood the test of time.

Watson Mill Bridge has stood the test of time. There were once over 200 covered bridges in Georgia, but the numbers have dwindled down to less than 20. Originally constructed in 1885, Watson Mill Bridge spans an incredible 229 feet across the South Fork River.

Who Built Watson Mill Bridge?

Following the steps of his father, Horace King, a freed slave and famous bridge builder, Washington King is the builder of Watson Mill Bridge. He used a town lattice truss system that is held together with tree nails. As you walk through the impressive structure, you can see the careful craftsmanship that took place. From massive beams to enormous tree nails, it's impossible not to soak in and be moved by the history that surrounds you. It is like taking a step back in time.

The bridge was carefully restored in the 1970s and serves as the focal point of Watson Mill Bridge State Park today. If you haven't already, this is a must-see. While you're there, visit the old mill, go on beautiful hikes, fish, canoe, bike, camp, and so much more.

Click here to learn more and schedule your visit.

