Comer, GA

Soak in the Beauty of Georgia's Longest Covered Bridge

Jan Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9Eu2_0lD2YyM000
Watson Mill BridgePhoto byAuthor Jan Baker

Located in Comer, Georgia, just outside of the Classic City is historically rich Watson Mill Bridge State Park. Here visitors from all around the world can walk, bike, or ride through Georgia's longest-covered bridge and marvel at impressive craftsmanship that has stood the test of time.

Watson Mill Bridge has stood the test of time. There were once over 200 covered bridges in Georgia, but the numbers have dwindled down to less than 20. Originally constructed in 1885, Watson Mill Bridge spans an incredible 229 feet across the South Fork River.

Who Built Watson Mill Bridge?

Following the steps of his father, Horace King, a freed slave and famous bridge builder, Washington King is the builder of Watson Mill Bridge. He used a town lattice truss system that is held together with tree nails. As you walk through the impressive structure, you can see the careful craftsmanship that took place. From massive beams to enormous tree nails, it's impossible not to soak in and be moved by the history that surrounds you. It is like taking a step back in time.

The bridge was carefully restored in the 1970s and serves as the focal point of Watson Mill Bridge State Park today. If you haven't already, this is a must-see. While you're there, visit the old mill, go on beautiful hikes, fish, canoe, bike, camp, and so much more.

Click here to learn more and schedule your visit.

Please consider following me if you enjoyed this information. Writers like myself greatly appreciate your support. Also, if you haven't already, be sure to download the NewsBreak app and receive local and national news at your fingertips.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia State Parks# Things to do in Georgia# Georgia# Outdoor activities# Watson Mill Bridge

Comments / 2

Published by

Jan is a writer of 10+ years. She began in academia and then transitioned into a blogger and copywriter for companies worldwide. In her free time, Jan enjoys reading, cooking, and anything to do with the outdoors.

Georgia State
356 followers

More from Jan Baker

Spring is Here: When and How to Fertilize Your Lawn

Spring is here! Animals and plants are waking up, including your lawn. Now is the tie to give your lawn a boost with fertilization. Here's what you need to know about fertilizing grass.

Read full story
5 comments

Did Spring 2023 Begin in February?

If you're scratching your head watching Daylilies bloom and pollen falling before March even arrived, you aren't the only one. While most of us, myself included, expected cooler temperatures until at least April, this seems to not be the case.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Amerson Parks Reopens Monday with Restricted Access as Search Continues: Here's What We Know

Macon, GA - Monday, February 27, 2023, Amerson Park will reopen to the public with restricted access as the search continues for the man who went missing in the Ocmulgee river on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Read full story
Macon, GA

The Blacksmith Shop | Industrial Chic Wedding Venue | Historic Downtown Macon

The Blacksmith Shop offers an elegant and historically rich setting for your Georgia wedding ceremony and reception. The original architecture and grounds have been carefully restored and preserved. You will find original handmade bricks, heart pine beams, and much more.

Read full story
Butts County, GA

What Really Happened in The Georgia Forest? - The Truth Behind Cocaine Bear May Be Wilder Than Fiction

In late 1985, an unnamed hunter found a dead bear in a Georgia forest in Butts County. He later told a friend about his finding. This is the type of story that tends to get passed around. As expected, word spread and eventually reached an employee of the State Game and Fish division who later told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Read full story
Lumpkin, GA

Providence Canyon State Park is Still Open But Undergoing Construction: Here's What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, Georgia, is home to Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon." While the park is open, visitors must be aware of and plan for temporary changes. The Visitor Center's parking lot is receiving a facelift and is closed to traffic.

Read full story
Georgia State

Looking For an Affordable and Wholesome Family Adventure? What You Don't Know About Georgia State Parks

Tallulah Gorge State ParkPhoto byGeorgia State Parks. If you are looking for unique and affordable family adventures, you do not have to look much further than your backyard. Georgia is proud to be home to 49 State Parks that offer much more than RV and tent camping. Here's what you need to know to make the most of these incredible resources.

Read full story
2 comments
Macon, GA

Update: I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvements Macon-Bibb County

Anyone living in or traveling through Macon-Bibb County is well aware of improvements to the I-16/I-75 interchange. An update was released by the GDOT on Monday, February 20, 2023, outlining anticipated construction activities, weather permitting, through February 24, 2023. Here's what you need to know for the upcoming days.

Read full story

Are Kids Spending Too Much Time on Screens? CDC Recommendations

The latest surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show that children 8-18 years old spend an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of a screen. Keep in mind that this does not include screen time for educational purposes. To put this in perspective, that's over 100 days wasted on television, video games, cell phones, and other sources of screen entertainment. Keep reading to learn what the CDC recommends for healthy screen time and tips for cutting down on your kids' (and your own) screen time.

Read full story
Athens, GA

Bedbug Infestation in Athens-Clarke County Courthouse - What are Bedbugs?

A bedbug infestation discovered on February 15, 2023, forced the closure of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse to allow for an extensive multi-day treatment. This comes as a shock to the community since bedbug infestations are most commonly known to be found in the mattresses and furniture of homes. Even though officials have not determined how the infestation started, many are asking the question, "What are bedbugs, and how can you avoid an infestation?"

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gaslighting is a Stealthy and Effective Form of Abuse

Chances are, the first time you heard the term gaslighting, it was the central plot in a movie. The events seemed so dramatic and extreme that you chalked it up to fictitious and didn't give it a second thought. Unfortunately, gaslighting is not only real but very common. Gaslighting is most common in romantic partnerships but can occur in any type of relationship, including:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Didn't Need Everything: I Donated Half of It to Goodwill

I wished someone had told me this advice when I was pregnant with my son. I thought I needed everything, and I do mean everything for my son. I fell victim to every baby fad "in" at that time. It turns out I didn't need half the items I thought I did, and I donated many of them barely used or brand new. Here's my list of baby things everyone says you need but won't actually use.

Read full story
10 comments

Turkey is the Victim of a Second Earthquake: What Do Earthquake Magnitudes Mean?

Aftermath of earthquake in TurkeyPhoto byElif Ozturk Ozgoncu. Still reeling from the devastation of a massive 7.8 Earthquake 2 weeks ago that killed more than 40,000 people, Turkey has been hit by another Earthquake. The province of Hatay experienced a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake on February 20, 2023. The latest update by Mayor Lutfu Savas reveals that several people have been injured, and some are trapped under collapsed structures. Fortunately, as of now, no casualties have been reported, and the entire world prays it stays this way.

Read full story

The Blue Check Mark Badge of Honor Isn't Just for Public Figures Anymore

"She got a blue check mark by her Instagram," by Thomas Rhett, is just one of the songs that discuss public figures being verified users on the popular social media platform. It has always been a distinction of the rich and the famous. That is until now. Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users that allows you to buy the highly sought-after blue verification badge for a monthly subscription fee. Here's what you need to know, including the new minimum requirements.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Looking for a Unique North Georgia Getaway? Treehouse Airbnbs You Will Never Want to Leave

Here in Georgia, Spring is fast approaching. The daylilies are already blooming, grass is livening up, and we've had a few days so warm that we could close our eyes and easily pretend it's the middle of April. If you're like me, you are itching to come out of the cocoon of your home for the winter and go on an adventure.

Read full story
1 comments
Canton, GA

How Will Improvements on SR 20 from I-575 to N. Corners Parkway Change Your Drive?

For those who drive SR20 between Canton and Cumming, big changes are underway to make your drive much easier. Georgia DOT is implementing a series of improvement projects along the 24-mile stretch in Cherokee and Forsyth counties. There is not yet a completed date projection, but here's what we know so far.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy