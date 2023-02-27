Amerson Parks Reopens Monday with Restricted Access as Search Continues: Here's What We Know

Ocmulgee River at Amerson Park Photo by Author Jan Baker

Macon, GA - Monday, February 27, 2023, Amerson Park will reopen to the public with restricted access as the search continues for the man who went missing in the Ocmulgee river on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

According to the news release by the Bibb County Sheriff's office, witnesses say three men swam against the current in a rocky area of the Ocmulgee river. The third man struggled with the current, and the other two were unable to help him. He went under and did not resurface.

Just after 4:42 PM, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the 911 call.

Today will mark the 6th day of the search for the unidentified male who went missing in the Ocmulgee River.

Dive teams, a helicopter, and a sonar boat are among the resources being used to locate the man.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks visitors at Amerson to respect and not enter the restricted area as rescue efforts continue. If you have any information regarding this situation, please call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

If you plan to go swimming in a river or any other body of water, please remember to take every precaution. Currents can outmatch even the strongest swimmers.

