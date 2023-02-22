Providence Canyon State Park is Still Open But Undergoing Construction: Here's What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Photo by Author Jan Baker

Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, Georgia, is home to Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon." While the park is open, visitors must be aware of and plan for temporary changes. The Visitor Center's parking lot is receiving a facelift and is closed to traffic.

The Visitor Center is still open and fully functional. Access to the canyon floor is also still available. Appropriate safety fencing and signage keep visitors safe and out of the construction zone. However, you will not be able to park behind the Visitor's Center as of now due to construction. The road is blocked off just past the white church. Visitors can either park at the church or in designated parking areas along the entrance road. Please note it can be a bit confusing because, as of my visit, there is no signage to indicate that the Visitor Center is still open (which is why I'm trying to alert others).

Walking trails to the Visitor Center are open, and this is the route you will need to access the visitor center and the canyon floor.

If you have pets or small children, plan accordingly with carriers, strollers, bags, etc. It will take some logistics planning to ensure that you do not end up carrying a very tired child or pup back to the vehicle.

When I visited, I did not find that the construction hindered this incredible experience in the least. I'm confident you will feel the same.

An expected date of completion has not been released. Visit their website for the latest information.