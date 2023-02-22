Lumpkin, GA

Providence Canyon State Park is Still Open But Undergoing Construction: Here's What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Jan Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbPzq_0kwACw6n00
Photo byAuthor Jan Baker

Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin, Georgia, is home to Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon." While the park is open, visitors must be aware of and plan for temporary changes. The Visitor Center's parking lot is receiving a facelift and is closed to traffic.

The Visitor Center is still open and fully functional. Access to the canyon floor is also still available. Appropriate safety fencing and signage keep visitors safe and out of the construction zone. However, you will not be able to park behind the Visitor's Center as of now due to construction. The road is blocked off just past the white church. Visitors can either park at the church or in designated parking areas along the entrance road. Please note it can be a bit confusing because, as of my visit, there is no signage to indicate that the Visitor Center is still open (which is why I'm trying to alert others).

Walking trails to the Visitor Center are open, and this is the route you will need to access the visitor center and the canyon floor.

If you have pets or small children, plan accordingly with carriers, strollers, bags, etc. It will take some logistics planning to ensure that you do not end up carrying a very tired child or pup back to the vehicle.

When I visited, I did not find that the construction hindered this incredible experience in the least. I'm confident you will feel the same.

An expected date of completion has not been released. Visit their website for the latest information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Jan is a writer of 10+ years. She began in academia and then transitioned into a blogger and copywriter for companies worldwide. In her free time, Jan enjoys reading, cooking, and anything to do with the outdoors.

Georgia State
240 followers

More from Jan Baker

Macon, GA

Amerson Parks Reopens Monday with Restricted Access as Search Continues: Here's What We Know

Macon, GA - Monday, February 27, 2023, Amerson Park will reopen to the public with restricted access as the search continues for the man who went missing in the Ocmulgee river on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Read full story
Macon, GA

The Blacksmith Shop | Industrial Chic Wedding Venue | Historic Downtown Macon

The Blacksmith Shop offers an elegant and historically rich setting for your Georgia wedding ceremony and reception. The original architecture and grounds have been carefully restored and preserved. You will find original handmade bricks, heart pine beams, and much more.

Read full story
Butts County, GA

What Really Happened in The Georgia Forest? - The Truth Behind Cocaine Bear May Be Wilder Than Fiction

In late 1985, an unnamed hunter found a dead bear in a Georgia forest in Butts County. He later told a friend about his finding. This is the type of story that tends to get passed around. As expected, word spread and eventually reached an employee of the State Game and Fish division who later told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Read full story
Georgia State

Looking For an Affordable and Wholesome Family Adventure? What You Don't Know About Georgia State Parks

Tallulah Gorge State ParkPhoto byGeorgia State Parks. If you are looking for unique and affordable family adventures, you do not have to look much further than your backyard. Georgia is proud to be home to 49 State Parks that offer much more than RV and tent camping. Here's what you need to know to make the most of these incredible resources.

Read full story
2 comments
Macon, GA

Update: I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvements Macon-Bibb County

Anyone living in or traveling through Macon-Bibb County is well aware of improvements to the I-16/I-75 interchange. An update was released by the GDOT on Monday, February 20, 2023, outlining anticipated construction activities, weather permitting, through February 24, 2023. Here's what you need to know for the upcoming days.

Read full story

Are Kids Spending Too Much Time on Screens? CDC Recommendations

The latest surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show that children 8-18 years old spend an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of a screen. Keep in mind that this does not include screen time for educational purposes. To put this in perspective, that's over 100 days wasted on television, video games, cell phones, and other sources of screen entertainment. Keep reading to learn what the CDC recommends for healthy screen time and tips for cutting down on your kids' (and your own) screen time.

Read full story
Athens, GA

Bedbug Infestation in Athens-Clarke County Courthouse - What are Bedbugs?

A bedbug infestation discovered on February 15, 2023, forced the closure of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse to allow for an extensive multi-day treatment. This comes as a shock to the community since bedbug infestations are most commonly known to be found in the mattresses and furniture of homes. Even though officials have not determined how the infestation started, many are asking the question, "What are bedbugs, and how can you avoid an infestation?"

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gaslighting is a Stealthy and Effective Form of Abuse

Chances are, the first time you heard the term gaslighting, it was the central plot in a movie. The events seemed so dramatic and extreme that you chalked it up to fictitious and didn't give it a second thought. Unfortunately, gaslighting is not only real but very common. Gaslighting is most common in romantic partnerships but can occur in any type of relationship, including:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Didn't Need Everything: I Donated Half of It to Goodwill

I wished someone had told me this advice when I was pregnant with my son. I thought I needed everything, and I do mean everything for my son. I fell victim to every baby fad "in" at that time. It turns out I didn't need half the items I thought I did, and I donated many of them barely used or brand new. Here's my list of baby things everyone says you need but won't actually use.

Read full story
10 comments

Turkey is the Victim of a Second Earthquake: What Do Earthquake Magnitudes Mean?

Aftermath of earthquake in TurkeyPhoto byElif Ozturk Ozgoncu. Still reeling from the devastation of a massive 7.8 Earthquake 2 weeks ago that killed more than 40,000 people, Turkey has been hit by another Earthquake. The province of Hatay experienced a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake on February 20, 2023. The latest update by Mayor Lutfu Savas reveals that several people have been injured, and some are trapped under collapsed structures. Fortunately, as of now, no casualties have been reported, and the entire world prays it stays this way.

Read full story

The Blue Check Mark Badge of Honor Isn't Just for Public Figures Anymore

"She got a blue check mark by her Instagram," by Thomas Rhett, is just one of the songs that discuss public figures being verified users on the popular social media platform. It has always been a distinction of the rich and the famous. That is until now. Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users that allows you to buy the highly sought-after blue verification badge for a monthly subscription fee. Here's what you need to know, including the new minimum requirements.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Looking for a Unique North Georgia Getaway? Treehouse Airbnbs You Will Never Want to Leave

Here in Georgia, Spring is fast approaching. The daylilies are already blooming, grass is livening up, and we've had a few days so warm that we could close our eyes and easily pretend it's the middle of April. If you're like me, you are itching to come out of the cocoon of your home for the winter and go on an adventure.

Read full story
1 comments
Canton, GA

How Will Improvements on SR 20 from I-575 to N. Corners Parkway Change Your Drive?

For those who drive SR20 between Canton and Cumming, big changes are underway to make your drive much easier. Georgia DOT is implementing a series of improvement projects along the 24-mile stretch in Cherokee and Forsyth counties. There is not yet a completed date projection, but here's what we know so far.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy