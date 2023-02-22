Looking For an Affordable and Wholesome Family Adventure? What You Don't Know About Georgia State Parks

Tallulah Gorge State Park Photo by Georgia State Parks

If you are looking for unique and affordable family adventures, you do not have to look much further than your backyard. Georgia is proud to be home to 49 State Parks that offer much more than RV and tent camping. Here's what you need to know to make the most of these incredible resources.

Price of Admission

A day pass at any Georgia State Park is $5 per vehicle, not per person, which is incredibly exciting. It's good only for that day but can also be used interchangeably between State parks if you plan on visiting more than one within a day.

An annual pass is available for $50 and pays for itself in just 10 visits. The proceeds go to help maintain Georgia's State Parks.

Friends of Georgia State Parks memberships are also available. There are 5 tiers, each with different offerings:

Traveler ($55) - 1 annual pass, exclusive member specials

- 1 annual pass, exclusive member specials Explorer ($65) - 1 annual pass, 1 free camping night, 10% off lodging per stay

- 1 annual pass, 1 free camping night, 10% off lodging per stay Adventurer ($90) - 1 annual pass, 2 free camping nights, 10% off lodging per stay, 1 free picnic shelter rental

- 1 annual pass, 2 free camping nights, 10% off lodging per stay, 1 free picnic shelter rental Supporter ($125) - 2 annual passes, 3 free camping nights, 10% off lodging per stay, 2 free picnic shelter rentals

- 2 annual passes, 3 free camping nights, 10% off lodging per stay, 2 free picnic shelter rentals Sustainer ($150) - 2 annual passes, 3 camping nights, 10% off lodging per stay, 3 free picnic shelter rentals

If you plan to visit Georgia State Parks frequently throughout the year, investing in an annual pass or purchasing a Friends of Georgia State Parks, membership may be worth it.

All activities are either free or available for purchase at incredibly reasonable prices. For example, playing miniature golf costs $8 for two people, and that includes balls and putters. Hiking, nature watching, swimming, fishing, disc golfing, geocaching, etc., are usually free of charge.

Georgia State Park Activities

You will not find every activity at every State Park, as their offerings vary. Check out the webpage for the State Park you are interested in visiting to learn more about the activities available. Below is a list of the most popular activities.

Archery

Biking

Boating

Fishing

Kayaking

Paddling

Disc golfing

Golfing

Miniature golf

Hiking

Equestrian

Swimming

Geocaching

Footgolf

Tree climb excursions

Dog walking

Camping

Lodging

Most Georgia State Parks offer lodging in the form of campsites, cottages, or lodges. Most reservations require a two-night minimum and a maximum allowed stay of 14 days.

One of the things I love most about Georgia State Parks is how clean and well-kept the grounds and facilities are and how friendly the staff is. I've visited many Georgia State Parks over the years, and I've yet to have a bad experience.

Event Rentals

Georgia State Parks have picnic shelters available for rent. These venues are affordable for birthday parties, family reunions, and more.

Final Thoughts

Georgia State Parks have a lot of fun and affordable activities to offer residents and visitors of this great state.

Please consider following me if you like this article and want more fun and little-known ways to explore Georgia. Writers like myself greatly appreciate the support. Also, if you haven't already, download the free NewsBreak app and get local and national news tailored to your preferences at your fingertip.