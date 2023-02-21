Update: I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvements Macon-Bibb County

Photo by cdz/Pixabay

Anyone living in or traveling through Macon-Bibb County is well aware of improvements to the I-16/I-75 interchange. An update was released by the GDOT on Monday, February 20, 2023, outlining anticipated construction activities, weather permitting, through February 24, 2023. Here's what you need to know for the upcoming days.

From I-16 westbound/I-75 to Walnut Creek

Construction continues for bridge substructures for the Spring Street entrance, Second Street bridge, I-16 westbound bridge, and two new I-16 eastbound bridge substructures.

Continue demolition of the bridge ramp leading to I-16 eastbound.

Continue construction of two new I-16 westbound entrance ramps

Continue construction of retaining walls on I-75

Installing pipes and drainage structures

From Hardeman Avenue to I-16 Eastbound

Continue construction of Riverside and Walnut Street Bridge

Continue demolition of I-16 westbound and I-75 northbound and southbound bridges

Continue construction of retaining walls

Continue concrete paving

Final Thoughts

There is yet to be a projected completion date, but the GDOT constantly updates the public regarding traffic changes, including lane closures and shifts. Always stay in the know so you can prepare for travel and commutes. For more information on this road project and others in the state, visit the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.

