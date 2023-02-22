Are Kids Spending Too Much Time on Screens? CDC Recommendations

Photo by Vidmir Raic/Pixabay

The latest surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show that children 8-18 years old spend an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of a screen. Keep in mind that this does not include screen time for educational purposes. To put this in perspective, that's over 100 days wasted on television, video games, cell phones, and other sources of screen entertainment. Keep reading to learn what the CDC recommends for healthy screen time and tips for cutting down on your kids' (and your own) screen time.

Average Screen Time Based on Age

According to the CDC, these are the breakdowns of average screen time in children based on age:

Ages 8-10 - Spend an average of 6 hours a day on screens

- Spend an average of 6 hours a day on screens Ages 11-14 - Spend an average of 9 hours a day on screens

- Spend an average of 9 hours a day on screens Ages 15-18 - Spends 7.5 hours a day on screens

According to recent studies, overuse of screens can lead to a myriad of problems, including:

Attention problems

Developmental delays

Obesity

Trouble sleeping

Behavior problems

CDC Screen Time Recommendations

For children of all ages, the CDC recommends limiting total screen time to know more than 1-2 hours per day. Additionally, children should receive at least 1 hour of physical activity each day. The CDC recommends removing televisions and entertainment sets from children's bedrooms and encouraging other activities.

Tips for Reducing Screen Time

Cutting down on screen time is much easier said than done. I know from personal experience. Here are the tips I used to minimize my son's screen time effectively.

Plan ahead - Often, screen time usage is born out of boredom. Having a flexible itinerary of plans can minimize moments when children do not know what to do with themselves and turn to screens.

- Often, screen time usage is born out of boredom. Having a flexible itinerary of plans can minimize moments when children do not know what to do with themselves and turn to screens. Limit where screens can be used - I have limited screen usage in the living room. Screens aren't allowed in the bedroom or in the vehicle (except on long drives)—place limits on where screens can be used.

- I have limited screen usage in the living room. Screens aren't allowed in the bedroom or in the vehicle (except on long drives)—place limits on where screens can be used. Communicate - Talk honestly with your kids about why excessive screen time is unhealthy. It may take a bit of repetition, but eventually, they will catch on.

- Talk honestly with your kids about why excessive screen time is unhealthy. It may take a bit of repetition, but eventually, they will catch on. Set an example - Children imitate their parents, so it's crucial to lead by example. Show your children how to entertain themselves without screens.

- Children imitate their parents, so it's crucial to lead by example. Show your children how to entertain themselves without screens. Set a timer - When you do allow screen time, set a timer that clearly defines boundaries.

Final Thoughts

The excessive use of screens has become an epidemic in this country. Taking action now to reduce screen time usage will have a long-term positive effect on your children.

