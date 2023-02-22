Bedbug Infestation in Athens-Clarke County Courthouse - What are Bedbugs?

A bedbug infestation discovered on February 15, 2023, forced the closure of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse to allow for an extensive multi-day treatment. This comes as a shock to the community since bedbug infestations are most commonly known to be found in the mattresses and furniture of homes. Even though officials have not determined how the infestation started, many are asking the question, "What are bedbugs, and how can you avoid an infestation?"

What are Bedbugs?

Closeup of a bedbug Photo by Wikipedia

Bedbugs are very small insects about the size of a lemon seed. They are brownish in color and cannot fly. The important thing to note is that like mosquitos, they prefer to suck on blood - human blood, to be exact.

Are Bedbug Bites Dangerous to Humans?

Bedbugs are not known disease carriers, so their bites aren't typically harmful to humans, and bites usually clear up within a week or two. However, some people have been known to have severe allergic skin reactions to bedbug bites.

Symptoms of Bedbug Bites

Inflamed spots, similar to those of other insects

Bites typically itch

Bites tend to be arranged in a line or a patch

Most commonly, bites are found on the face, hands, and arms

Why Do Bedbugs Like to Hide in Your Mattress?

A bedbug's primary source of food is you. They like to be close to their food source, so you can find them in a variety of locations, including:

Mattresses

Furniture

Clothing

Luggage

Carpet

Bedbugs easily travel from place to place by latching onto a person's clothing or in their luggage.

Who's at Risk?

Those who frequent places where many different people occupy the same space, such as a hotel, movie theater, and yes, even a courtroom.

Final Thoughts

Bedbug infestations are something no one wants to deal with. Athens-Clarke County has taken all necessary precautions to eliminate the infestation and prevent further spread. If you've visited the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse in recent weeks, you may want to thoroughly check your home.

