Opinion: I Didn't Need Everything: I Donated Half of It to Goodwill

I wished someone had told me this advice when I was pregnant with my son. I thought I needed everything, and I do mean everything for my son. I fell victim to every baby fad "in" at that time. It turns out I didn't need half the items I thought I did, and I donated many of them barely used or brand new. Here's my list of baby things everyone says you need but won't actually use.

Diaper Genie

The concept of the Diaper Genie is great. A designated trash can in your baby's bedroom that eliminates odors. The idea is better than the reality. It is much easier to walk to the trashcan and throw away a dirty diaper. The bags fill up way faster than you think, and it becomes another chore you don't have time for. Not to mention, refills aren't cheap. Futhermore, you will not change your baby in the bedroom every single time. Your money is better spent on diapers - you'll need a lot of those!

Designated Changing Pad or Table

I invested in a changing pad that securely attaches to the top of a dresser. In my mind, I would take my baby to his bedroom every single time he needed a diaper change. Yeah, that's not how it actually goes. You will change your baby's diaper wherever the two of you are at the moment. It could be the floor in the living room, the couch, on your bed - basically everywhere but the changing pad or table. I found it easier to bring the diaper and supplies to my baby. There's no need to invest in a changing pad or table. You won't use it near as much as you think you will.

Expensive Stroller

I picked out a stroller like I was buying a new car. Now, I have 4 strollers for one child and have only used any of them a handful of times. The bottom line is strollers are bulky and cumbersome to load in a car and take out in public. If possible, you will carry your baby on your hip or in a baby carrier before dragging the stroller out. The stroller that got the most use was his umbrella stroller. It was around $30 and worked perfectly once he could sit up independently.

Shoes

Baby shoes are absolutely adorable, but they are incredibly impractical. I had a few pairs, and my son never wore them. Parenting is all about practicality and making things as simple as possible. Your baby will be unable to keep the baby shoes on, and they just become a source of frustration for both of you. Don't even worry about shoes until they can walk. If you live in cold region, invest in layers of socks and blankets.

Excess of Anything

Getting caught up in the cute clothes and adorable toys for infants is so easy. Avoid going overboard. They grow so fast during this time that most things you buy will be obsolete in a month or two. Instead, limit yourself. When it comes to clothing, buy enough clothes for the week. When they outgrow them (which won't be long), then purchase more. As far as toys go, purchase a few things at a time. If you buy a bunch of stuff at once, you will end up giving away or donating items that never got used. Save your money and purchase just what you need.

Final Thoughts

There are so many baby things you think you need until the baby arrives, and you realize they aren't practical. Start with basics and items of convenience if you need to. This way, you keep things simple and make the best use of your money.

