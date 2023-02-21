Turkey is the Victim of a Second Earthquake: What Do Earthquake Magnitudes Mean?

Aftermath of earthquake in Turkey Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu

Still reeling from the devastation of a massive 7.8 Earthquake 2 weeks ago that killed more than 40,000 people, Turkey has been hit by another Earthquake. The province of Hatay experienced a 6.3 magnitude Earthquake on February 20, 2023. The latest update by Mayor Lutfu Savas reveals that several people have been injured, and some are trapped under collapsed structures. Fortunately, as of now, no casualties have been reported, and the entire world prays it stays this way.

But, it does leave many wondering, "What exactly do these magnitudes mean?" Let's break it down.

Earthquake Magnitudes and Their Effects

Magnitude of 2.5 or less - These are very minor and usually not felt. However, a seismograph can pick it up. Approximately 900,000 of these occur each year.

- These are very minor and usually not felt. However, a seismograph can pick it up. Approximately 900,000 of these occur each year. Magnitude of 2.5 -5.4 - These are classified as minor. You can usually feel these, but if any damage occurs to structures, it is minor. Approximately 30,000 of these occur each year.

- These are classified as minor. You can usually feel these, but if any damage occurs to structures, it is minor. Approximately 30,000 of these occur each year. Magnitude of 5.5 - 6.0 - These are classified as moderate. Some damage can occur to structures, and you will feel these earthquakes. Approximately 500 of these happen each year.

- These are classified as moderate. Some damage can occur to structures, and you will feel these earthquakes. Approximately 500 of these happen each year. Magnitude of 6.1 - 6.9 - These are classified as strong. Considerable damage can occur. There are approximately 100 of these a year.

- These are classified as strong. Considerable damage can occur. There are approximately 100 of these a year. Magnitude of 7.0 - 7.9 - These are classified as major. They cause serious damage and can easily destroy entire structures. Approximately 20 of these occur a year.

- These are classified as major. They cause serious damage and can easily destroy entire structures. Approximately 20 of these occur a year. Magnitude of 8.0 or greater - These are classified as great. Entire buildings and even communities can be destroyed in a matter of seconds. Fortunately, earthquakes of this magnitude only occur once every 5 to 10 years.

What Does This Mean For Turkey?

The first earthquake Turkey and surrounding areas experienced on February 6 was a 7.8, classified as a major earthquake. In fact, it was on the high end of this category and came dangerously close to being a great earthquake. However, based on the number of casualties, injuries, and damage, it was definitely one of the world's most severe earthquakes in recent years. The deadliest earthquake to date occurred in Shaanxi, China, in 1556 and killed over 800,000 people.

The second earthquake was recorded at a 6.3 magnitude and classified as strong, which is still severe enough to cause significant damage.

Final Thoughts

Earthquakes can occur in any type of weather and without warning. It is crucial to have a plan of action that you and your family can implement quickly should you experience the beginnings of an earthquake.

