The Blue Check Mark Badge of Honor Isn't Just for Public Figures Anymore

"She got a blue check mark by her Instagram," by Thomas Rhett, is just one of the songs that discuss public figures being verified users on the popular social media platform. It has always been a distinction of the rich and the famous. That is until now. Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users that allows you to buy the highly sought-after blue verification badge for a monthly subscription fee. Here's what you need to know, including the new minimum requirements.

Does Your Account Have to Be Verified?

Yes! Since one of the primary motives behind the subscription service is to reduce the number of scams and fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook, verification is required. You will need a valid government ID to verify your account with Meta.

What Do I Get With My Subscription?

The most obvious benefit is that followers will instantly have more trust since you proudly carry the blue badge of honor. Everything you post will have more credibility with your audience. However, there are additional benefits to subscribing. The first is that the subscription includes extra protection in the event that someone tries to impersonate you or your account. There will be proactive monitoring of impersonators. The second is that you will have direct access to customer support. Finally, subscribers will have access to exclusive ways to express themselves. The details of what these tools are have not been released yet. All four benefits are huge for those wishing to promote their business, establish a following, or become an influencer.

How Much Will It Cost?

According to Zuckerberg, the cost will start at $11.99/month for the web and $14.99/month for iOS and Android. Rollout will begin soon in Australia and New Zealand, followed by more countries.

What Happens If I Already Have a Verified Badge?

The good news is accounts that already have a blue verified badge will not be affected by the new subscription offering.

Final Thoughts

There is no question this new subscription service will change the landscape of social media marketing forever. It is nice to see that these highly sought-after badges will not just be for the rich and famous anymore, who can get a following simply by putting their name out there. If you're interested in becoming Meta Verified, stay tuned as I release information as it becomes available.

