How to Buy Kratom Online with a Guide to Finding the Best Quality Kratom

Kratom has made quite an uproar in the mainstream botanical extract market over the past few years. This herb, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is indigenous to Southeast Asia. But it has grown a lot more popular in the US and Europe as of late. The leaves of this plant are known to contain over 30 different alkaloids with an array of stimulating effects. The most noteworthy of these are Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine. These two are the plant’s active compounds that are responsible for its overall effects of pain relief, euphoria, energy boost, and so forth.

Finding good quality Kratom online can be a hassle, especially when you’re new to the game. So, here’s a comprehensive guide regarding the tell-tale signs of good Kratom vendors to get your supply online.

How Safe Is It to Buy Kratom Online?

Generally speaking, you are much better off buying Kratom online than you are sourcing it from a local store. The primary reason is that you might not have good quality shops in your vicinity. So, you’ll likely end up with subpar-quality Kratom that can wreak a lot of havoc on your system. The only way you will find quality Kratom products locally is if you have a dedicated Kratom store or a high-end vape/smoke shop near you. Otherwise, if you’re thinking about gas stations or bars, you should consider sourcing it online instead.

That said, not every online supplier is trustworthy. You need to know your stuff before making a purchase. A lot of factors need to be considered beforehand, including the specific purpose it should serve for you, the strains that are best suited for said issue, whether or not the store sells those, and if they have a solid online reputation or not. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Understand Your Needs

Before looking for an online store, you need to assess what you require Kratom for and read up on the testimonies of people using the botanical to fix said issue. There are many different strains of this herb, each with its own array of benefits used to tackle one specific area. Ask yourself the following questions and assess which problem area you’re looking to fix with the help of Kratom.

· Are you having some trouble focusing on your college studies and need something to heighten your concentration levels?

· Do you suffer from chronic pain and feel that OTC painkillers just aren’t doing it for you anymore?

· Do you suffer from fatigue and need a stimulant to help kickstart your mornings other than caffeine?

· Are you generally depressed and sadly most of the time and need something to keep you happy and positive?

· Do you face trouble sleeping at night and need something to help calm your senses?

· Are you find it hard to be sociable with the people around you?

· Do you suffer from anxiety and need something to help ease the symptoms?

After discerning your particular problem area out of the options presented above, you can move on to the next step.

Research Different Kratom Strains

After having established why you need Kratom, you should browse for the specific strain that is best suited to solve or alleviate your issue. Here is a list of the most popular uses of Kratom and the varieties best suited to fix them.

· Energy Boost: A lot of people find it hard to deal with the side effects of consuming a lot of caffeine — jitters, rapid heart rate, insomnia, headaches, and dehydration. White and Green strains, in general, are perfect for keeping you active. For most people, White Maeng Da works wonders for stimulating the body’s natural energy and giving you a clean boost without all those side effects. You could also go for Green Borneo or White Thai for the same results.

· Pain Relief: Pain relief medication is a serious issue in the US as it has led to a sharp increase in the number of addicted individuals in the country. The opioid crisis has been worsening with each passing year. Many people have found that turning to Kratom instead of these powerful painkillers has worked wonders to help their dependency and mitigate pain. Red strains tend to work the best in this case — Red Bali, Red Maeng Da, and Red Borneo.

· Mood Elevation: Sometimes, even maintaining a smile during the day to keep yourself a little sociable requires some help. Luckily, there are a few good strains that induce euphoria and keep you upbeat. You should look for Green Horn, White Borneo, or Ultra-Enhanced Indo (not suitable for beginners) for that purpose.

· Relaxation: If you need something to help calm your nerves or get a good night’s rest, then you need to go for the sedative Kratom strains. These include the Red and Gold veins as they have strong sedative properties to put your mind and body at ease. It’s best to choose from Red and Gold Bali, Red Sumatra, and Red Dragon.

· Cognitive Enhancement: Lastly, if you need Kratom to help sharpen your focus and improve your overall concentration levels, then you should opt for White and Green strains. Popular options include White Maeng Da, White Sumatra, Green Malay, and White Thai. These strains will help increase workplace productivity and empower you to achieve all your daily objectives.

Hunt for Suitable Stores

Now that you have all your bases covered, it’s time to look for the best stores that carry your desired Kratom strain. As a general rule of thumb, there are a few things that are clear indicators of whether a store sells good quality stuff or not. Your part is to perform the following set of actions to ensure that you end up with nothing short of the purest form available on the market.

· Read Customer Reviews

First and foremost, you should read what the customers are saying about a particular store before deciding to purchase one of its products. Every brand can have its fair share of negative and positive reviews; however, the latter must outweigh the former. The ratio between these two is crucial as it is a tell-tale of a particular business’s reliability. It’s often considered to be even more important than the reviews themselves. Studies show that it takes roughly 40 positive reviews to negate the damage caused by one bad review5. Consider these three simple facts:

1. If a customer is unhappy with the way a particular business has treated them, there is a 91% chance that they will not do business with them again.

2. Unhappy customers are highly likely to tell nine to 15 people about their experience, including friends and family members.

3. A negative customer experience can lead 86% of the business’s overall consumer base to quit doing business with them.

Taking all these factors into consideration, if your chosen vendor has a 40/1 or larger ratio of positive to negative reviews, then they ought to be considered a reliable source.

The most important part about this step is not to solely consider the reviews on the platform itself. Fake reviews are very common nowadays, so it’s best to visit Kratom review platforms and public forums to understand where a particular vendor stands.

· Assess Ease of Ordering

How easy is it to order from the store you’ve chosen? If there is a lengthy process involved, it’s best to save your time and consider taking your business elsewhere.

A good website tends to have a simple method for anyone to purchase and get their supply, regardless of whether you are tech-savvy or not. Moreover, there should be multiple payment options available to suit your particular needs. In most cases, the amount of effort put into an online platform is a direct indicator of a vendor’s quality. This way, you can see what the business is all about and how much they care about their customers’ ease and convenience.

· Browse the Variety of Products

A good store always carries a good variety of products. Due to the overwhelming popularity of Kratom nowadays, multiple forms of consumption have emerged. You can find Kratom powder, capsules, tablets, tinctures, gummies, shots, and many more.

Each method comes with its fair share of positives and negatives, so it’s better to see which would suit you better before buying anything. Capsules always work best for beginners as they make it easy to assess the dosage and you don’t have to deal with the strong, earthy Kratom flavor. If you feel like brewing it as tea or adding it to your drink, you should go for the powdered versions. If you’re an experienced user looking for fast and profound results, liquid options like tinctures and shots will do you wonders. If a store caters to a wide range of needs, then they are likely to have a top-shelf variety.

· Look for a Satisfaction Guarantee and the Return Policy

All the popular stores have a robust return policy in place to ensure that if your experience goes awry for some reason, you’re still taken care of. It’s best to ensure that you won’t just end up losing your money if you happen to have a subpar experience and would like a refund on your purchase.

A store that has confidence in the quality of products will always have a satisfaction guarantee. There are underlying conditions at all times to help consumers in case they need to return a product. If the store only accepts unopened products for return, then that might not be a good option. Having a return policy that allows customers to send back used Kratom products after a bad experience is a clear sign that the vendor can be trusted. You’ll have a defined sense of safety when you purchase from such a store.

· Read the Commitment of the Dealer

Websites often include a few words from the dealer that indicate just how committed and serious the business is about keeping its customers happy and satisfied. Read the mission statement and the overall vision the company has about providing good experiences to its customers. Good dealers will always express strongly that they are wholly committed to selling nothing short of top-quality stuff to ensure total client satisfaction and positive connotations with their name.

· Check for Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is pivotal for ensuring that your Kratom product is safe to be consumed and won’t lead to any adverse side effects. Kratom, in general, does come with its list of negative effects, but those are predominantly observed in borderline cases, including overdose, special health conditions, or impure ingredients like heavy metals, bio-contaminants, and insecticides. Only pure, uncontaminated Kratom can promise you a good balance of effects that you need to help improve your quality of life.

Most vendors will disclose the results of their third-party lab testing and maintain total transparency with their consumer base. It’s best to look for such stores to ensure a positive Kratom experience.

· Look for Information Regarding Every Product

A good vendor will always try to keep its consumers educated. As such, the store will have proper information about a Kratom product, including the recommended dosage, a list of positive effects and possible side effects, and how you can use it to help you feel better.

Such a level of detail is a clear sign that the store cares a lot more about keeping its customers happy than making a sale. This means that you can put your trust in them and source your Kratom without worrying.

Conclusion

To sum up, there are so many places to purchase Kratom online that one tends to feel overwhelmed by the choices. However, if you stick to this guide, you’ll be able to source your Kratom from a reliable, trustworthy vendor with top-quality products. It’s always best to observe caution when dealing with a powerful botanical such as Kratom. Due to its booming popularity, it’s hard to tell what will be good for you and what won’t by just sticking to one factor. You have to take all the points into consideration and land on a viable option after making an informed decision.