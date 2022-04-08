Gila River Music Festival logo by Jamie Ramsey

The 2nd Annual Gila River Music Festival returns to Kearny, Arizona this April 22nd & 23rd.

The Gila River Music Festival features a diverse lineup of musical talent, food trucks, vendors and artists. Bring a chair and sit outdoors and enjoy the atmosphere or take a dip in the Gila River. There is something for everyone to enjoy. It is an all age’s event. Stay overnight - camping is available.

Gila River Music Festival and nonprofit, Arizona Rural Arts Foundation, were established to help with the funding for this event and future rural art events. We are thankful for our supporters this year, which include Capstone Copper, Pinal County Tourism, Arizona Commission for the Arts, and Resolution Copper. There are sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses that wish to be involved. Vendors may apply to participate in the event until April 10th. Vendor rates are very reasonable and start at $75/day. You can get a Sponsor application or a Vendor application at www.gilarivermusicfestival.com

The event will begin on Friday, April 22nd at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Kearny, Arizona. The town sits in a valley at the base of the majestic Pinal Mountain range and the Gila River runs along the edge of the town. Enjoy tree lined streets, mountain views, a lake, parks, several restaurants, hiking and OHV trails. Kearny is located just an hour and a half from Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas.

This year we have national touring talent in the show. You won’t want to miss it! The festival will open at 11AM on Friday, April 22nd with the following lineup:

Elvis impersonator, Alex Hernandez, opens the festival. Triple threat, Sydney Swanson follows at 12 Noon. Blues guitarist, Aaron McCall is up at 1PM. Mar, Dee and The Buzz will perform at 5PM followed by Tequila Moon. Later that night, Reckless Envy, from Reno, Nevada, will close out the evening.

Saturday, the 23rd it will start all over again! At 11AM the festival will open and Eddie Guitierrez will start out the day. Traveler, the world fusion group, featuring the fiddling front man, Scott Jeffers takes the stage at 2PM. Latin sensation, Powerdrive, follows at 4PM with Cumbias. Nashville recording artist Matt Farris comes on at 6PM with his high energy country. CMT country sensation Ashley Wineland is on at 8PM. Jahlos and the Rebels will close out the festival from 10PM to Midnight with one big party.

Ashley Wineland photo by Kiki Plesha

Food trucks include One Hot Mess; Dayeli’s Mexican Food; El Pastorcito Tacos; Maui Wowi coffee and smoothies to name just a few. The Vendor Market at the festival will have jewelry form CactusDaisy Creations; JMKJ’s Cool Stuff; Bela Flore’s Designs; Ranch Girl Gear and much more!

As with most festivals, there is a charge and it is a private event. A ticket must be purchased online in order to attend the event. You can get tickets at www.gilarivermusicfestival.com Ticket sales are limited to the space we have. Prices will increase as we get closer to the event so you will want to get your tickets early. At this time 2 days of great music costs $40 for 2 days or $25 per single day. Overnight camping is available - trailers are $50 and tent camping is only $20 for the event.

Don’t miss out on being part of history along the Gila in Kearny, Arizona! Come experience the friendly Kearny community.