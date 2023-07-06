Is Donald Trump Too Old to Be President Again?

Jameson Steward

Donald Trump speaking.

How old is too old to be President?

Well, let's start out with our current President - Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden's Age.

Current President Joe Biden's age and health have been a constant focus of Republicans and others who disapprove of the President's policies.

President Biden has responded to critics of his age by making fun of himself and his age. However, many are taking his advanced age more seriously and believe his age is a "stumbling block" for his reelection.

President Biden was 78 years and 61 days old when he was sworn in, making him the oldest President ever to serve.

But What About President Donald Trump's Age?

What often gets overlooked in the discussion about President Biden's age is the age of his leading political opponent - former President Donald Trump.

President Trump was our nation's second oldest President to serve - and he was the oldest to serve until President Biden surpassed him. If President Trump were to win the Presidential election in 2024, he would reclaim the position of being the oldest President sworn into office.

Some of the complaints that have been made about President Biden's age could also be made about President Trump.

Is It Time for Younger Presidents?

Regardless of what most of the media report about President Biden and President Trump's age, voters still favor older candidates over younger ones.

Despite legal concerns, former President Trump has maintained a healthy lead over the significantly younger Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Also, President Biden remains the Democrat favorite over younger potential candidates who will likely not offer any serious competition.

The U.S. presidential election is a popularity contest in many ways - and for now, it's the older ones who have the voter's confidence.

