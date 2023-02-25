Do You Know the Backstory of the Amber Alert?

A sad person looks at their phone. Photo by Adrian Swancar on Unsplash

Amber Alert is a system used to quickly notify the public about child abductions and mobilize the community to assist in locating and recovering missing children. The system is named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996.

The Abduction of Amber Hagerman.

Amber Hagerman was abducted on January 13, 1996, while riding her bicycle in a parking lot with her younger brother. Her body was found four days later in a drainage ditch.

The tragedy shook the community and the country and led to calls for action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Creation of the Amber Alert System.

The Amber Alert system was created in response to Amber Hagerman's abduction and murder. The system was designed as a partnership between law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, and transportation agencies to quickly disseminate information about missing children to as many people as possible.

The first Amber Alert was activated in Texas in 1996, and within a few years, the system had been adopted by other states.

National Amber Alert Network.

In 2003, President George W. Bush signed the Protect Act, which established a national Amber Alert network and provided federal funding to help states establish or enhance their own Amber Alert systems.

Today, the Amber Alert system is used throughout the United States, as well as in several other countries around the world.

The system has been credited with helping to recover hundreds of missing children, and it continues to evolve and improve as new technologies and communication methods become available.

Evolution of the Amber Alert System.

The Amber Alert system has been a critical tool in locating missing children and bringing them home safely. The system relies on the cooperation and participation of law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, transportation agencies, and the public.

It is essential that the system receives continued support and improvement to ensure its effectiveness in the future.

