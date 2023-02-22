The True Story of the Infamous Cocaine Bear

A black bear walking through the green grass. Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash

In 1985, a black bear living in the mountains of Georgia, USA, gained notoriety when it ingested large quantities of cocaine that had been accidentally dropped from an airplane. The bear's story has since become something of a legend, and it has been featured in books, documentaries, and even a movie. But what is the true story behind the infamous "cocaine bear"?

Drug Smuggling Gone Wrong.

The story begins with a drug smuggling operation run by a local pilot named Andrew Thornton II. Thornton was carrying multiple duffle bags of cocaine on board his plane when he ran into trouble and decided to jump from the aircraft with a parachute. He didn't survive the jump, and the bags of cocaine fell to the ground, where one was discovered near the bear.

The bear, which had been living in the Chattahoochee National Forest, ate some of the cocaine and subsequently died from a massive overdose. Wildlife officials found the bear's body a few days later, and an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was cocaine toxicity.

The story of the "cocaine bear" has since become a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug trafficking and the harm that can come to innocent animals as a result. It has also had an impact on drug awareness and animal welfare.

What Ended up Happening to the "Cocaine Bear?"

The cocaine bear was stuffed and eventually ended up in the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky. The display serves as a reminder of the tragic consequences of drug smuggling and the importance of protecting wildlife. The story of the cocaine bear has been used to raise awareness of animal welfare issues and discourage drug trafficking.

The story of the "cocaine bear" is a true and cautionary tale that has significantly impacted public awareness of drug trafficking and animal welfare. While the story may seem strange and even amusing, it serves as a powerful reminder of the consequences of human actions on the natural world.