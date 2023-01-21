Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQYrh_0kMjiLX300
A picture of a tiger.Photo byMax van den OetelaaronUnsplash

In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West.

I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.

Boy, were we wrong.

After winning the SEC West in 2023, the expectation will be sky-high for Kelly and LSU in 2023. What does LSU's schedule look like, and what should we expect from the Tigers?

LSU's 2023 Football Schedule

Here's what LSU's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Home games are in bold.

  • September 3 vs. Florida State (Neutral site game in Orlando, FL)
  • September 9 vs. Grambling
  • September 16 at Mississippi State
  • September 23 vs. Arkansas
  • September 30 at Ole Miss
  • October 7 at Missouri
  • October 14 vs. Auburn
  • October 21 vs. Army
  • November 4 at Alabama
  • November 11 vs. Florida
  • November 18 vs. Georgia State
  • November 25 vs. Texas A&M

Games to Circle

September 3 vs. Florida State

LSU lost to Florida State in the 2022 season opener by a score of 24-23. It was a neutral site game - but it was in New Orleans. Practically a home game for LSU. This year the game is in Orlando, Florida - practically a home game for Florida State. This should be a great game. Florida State has many of its players coming back and will be extremely talented. Can LSU avenge last season's loss?

September 30 at Ole Miss

With a new defensive staff and a reloaded offensive room, Ole Miss will be looking to defend its home turf against the rival LSU Tigers. Ole Miss got embarrassed on the road at LSU last year and will be looking to flip the script on the Tigers. This game lands in the middle of mostly road games to open the year for LSU - so this will be a game worth watching in the battle for the SEC West.

November 4 at Alabama

LSU and Alabama both get an extra week to prepare and get healthy for what may be the game to determine the SEC West champion. LSU beat the Crimson Tide in overtime in 2022. No doubt the Tide will be looking for revenge against LSU in 2023. Get ready for an epic showdown in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on November 4, 2023.

The Tale of Two Halves

LSU's 2023 schedule breaks down into two parts.

LSU plays four of its first six games on the road in 2023. The first is a neutral site game in Orlando; the other three are on the road at SEC opponents - Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Missouri. While this isn't the most difficult of schedules on the road, traveling four times in the first six weeks of the season is not easy.

In the second half of LSU's 2023 schedule, five of its six games are at home. The only road game in the second half of the schedule is at Alabama. This is a nice setup for LSU to have another solid finish for 2023, just like in 2022. However, they must get through the first half of the season before settling in at home.

Can LSU achieve its goals in 2023?

LSU will be competing to get back to Atlanta in 2023. Brian Kelly set the bar very high in year one, and it won't be lowering anytime soon.

LSU has the talent and the players in important positions to compete for another SEC West title. Anything less than another SEC West title will be disappointing for the Tigers in 2023.

Download the Newsbreak App. Get your local news at your fingertips. It's totally free to you, and I make a small commission.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Football# College Football# LSU# LSU Football

Comments / 1

Published by

I write mainly about Alabama.

Athens, AL
845 followers

More from Jameson Steward

Athens, AL

Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports Leagues

If you want to sign your kids up to play youth sports in Athens, Alabama, in the Spring, then the window has opened. Here are the sports available in Athens for your child to play in the Spring.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.

Read full story
47 comments
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.

Read full story
3 comments
Auburn, AL

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule

While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There

With winter weather still making its presence felt and spring break right around the corner - you might be starting to think about sticking your toes in the warm sand of Alabama's beaches.

Read full story
1 comments
Athens, GA

The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back Champions

Thankfully, the 2023 College Football National Championship was only four quarters long. The game was well over before halftime. In fact, according to ESPN, Georgia's probability to win the game rose above 99% with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Read full story
Alabama State

10 Popular Hiking Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy hiking, Alabama has a lot of parks and places for you to hike. Here is a list of ten of the more popular places to hike in Alabama. Cheaha State Park is a beautiful park located in the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The park is named after the highest point in the state, Cheaha Mountain, which stands at 2,407 feet.

Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
64 comments
Birmingham, AL

10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham. Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.

Read full story
7 comments

Not Even Donald Trump is Greater than the Constitution

Donald Trump waves to the audience.Photo byWikimedia Commons. In the wake of "The Twitter Files," Donald Trump took to Truth Social and expressed his frustration. Even the Constitution wasn't spared from the bullseye of Trump's venting.

Read full story
28 comments

Trump Was Right About TikTok and Twitter

Donald Trump speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons. Donald Trump has made many claims during his political career - some outlandish, while some have turned out to be true.

Read full story
568 comments
New York City, NY

10 Restaurants to Get Pizza in New York City

A pepperoni pizza in a box.Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York City is passionate about its pizza and has plenty of pizzerias throughout the city. If you are traveling to New York City, where should you go to get the best pizza? Here are ten pizza restaurants where you should go to get pizza the next time you're in New York City.

Read full story

The Dinner That May Cost Donald Trump the White House

Donald Trump points his finger while speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons. Former President Donald Trump's recent dinner guest has drawn much criticism - even from within the Republican party.

Read full story
213 comments

Why Did President Joe Biden Derail the Railway's Labor Union?

A picture of President Joe Biden with the United States flag in the background.Photo byWikicommons. Usually, Democrats support labor unions, while Republicans favor the business side. However, that narrative was flipped on its head when President Joe Biden urged Congress to block the strike by more than 100,000 railway union members.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.

Read full story
20 comments

How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy