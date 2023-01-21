LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

A picture of a tiger. Photo by Max van den Oetelaar on Unsplash

In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West.

I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.

Boy, were we wrong.

After winning the SEC West in 2023, the expectation will be sky-high for Kelly and LSU in 2023. What does LSU's schedule look like, and what should we expect from the Tigers?

LSU's 2023 Football Schedule

Here's what LSU's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Home games are in bold.

September 3 vs. Florida State (Neutral site game in Orlando, FL)

September 9 vs. Grambling

September 16 at Mississippi State

September 23 vs. Arkansas

September 30 at Ole Miss

October 7 at Missouri

October 14 vs. Auburn

October 21 vs. Army

November 4 at Alabama

November 11 vs. Florida

November 18 vs. Georgia State

November 25 vs. Texas A&M

Games to Circle

September 3 vs. Florida State

LSU lost to Florida State in the 2022 season opener by a score of 24-23. It was a neutral site game - but it was in New Orleans. Practically a home game for LSU. This year the game is in Orlando, Florida - practically a home game for Florida State. This should be a great game. Florida State has many of its players coming back and will be extremely talented. Can LSU avenge last season's loss?

September 30 at Ole Miss

With a new defensive staff and a reloaded offensive room, Ole Miss will be looking to defend its home turf against the rival LSU Tigers. Ole Miss got embarrassed on the road at LSU last year and will be looking to flip the script on the Tigers. This game lands in the middle of mostly road games to open the year for LSU - so this will be a game worth watching in the battle for the SEC West.

November 4 at Alabama

LSU and Alabama both get an extra week to prepare and get healthy for what may be the game to determine the SEC West champion. LSU beat the Crimson Tide in overtime in 2022. No doubt the Tide will be looking for revenge against LSU in 2023. Get ready for an epic showdown in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on November 4, 2023.

The Tale of Two Halves

LSU's 2023 schedule breaks down into two parts.

LSU plays four of its first six games on the road in 2023. The first is a neutral site game in Orlando; the other three are on the road at SEC opponents - Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Missouri. While this isn't the most difficult of schedules on the road, traveling four times in the first six weeks of the season is not easy.

In the second half of LSU's 2023 schedule, five of its six games are at home. The only road game in the second half of the schedule is at Alabama. This is a nice setup for LSU to have another solid finish for 2023, just like in 2022. However, they must get through the first half of the season before settling in at home.

Can LSU achieve its goals in 2023?

LSU will be competing to get back to Atlanta in 2023. Brian Kelly set the bar very high in year one, and it won't be lowering anytime soon.

LSU has the talent and the players in important positions to compete for another SEC West title. Anything less than another SEC West title will be disappointing for the Tigers in 2023.

