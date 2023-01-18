Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports Leagues

Photo by Lars Bo Nielsen on Unsplash

If you want to sign your kids up to play youth sports in Athens, Alabama, in the Spring, then the window has opened.

Here are the sports available in Athens for your child to play in the Spring.

Youth Baseball

The registration window for youth spring baseball is from January 10 through February 10. The cost is $70 per child. This fee includes your child's uniform.

The ages range from five to twelve. Children's ages to play are as of May 1, 2023. A four-year-old can play spring baseball as long as they turn five by December 31, 2023.

Evaluations will be Saturday, February 18 at the South Pod of the Athens Sportsplex. Here is the flyer with the times for your child's age bracket.

Sign your child up for 2023 Spring Youth Baseball with the Athens Parks and Recreation form.

Youth Softball

The registration window for youth spring softball is from January 15 through February 15. The cost is $70 per child, and this fee includes a shirt, pants, and socks.

The ages range from five to twelve. Children's ages to play are as of January 1, 2023. However, a four-year-old can play as long as she turns five by December 31, 2023.

Evaluations will be on February 23 and 24 depending on your child's age group. The evaluations will take place at the East Pod of the Athens Sportsplex. Here is the flyer with the times for your child's age bracket.

Currently, there is no signup form online for softball, but you can go in person to the Athens Recreation Center to pick up a form.

Youth Soccer

The registration window for youth spring soccer is from January 20 through February 20. The cost is $50 per child, and this fee includes a shirt and socks.

The ages range from five to thirteen. Children's ages to play are as of July 31, 2023. Four-year-olds may play, but they must turn five by December 31, 2023.

Check the website for flyers and the registration form when the registration window opens. You can also go in person to the Athens Recreation Center to pick up a registration form.

