Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

A picture of a full stadium at an Ole Miss football game. Photo by Wikicommons

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand.

During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.

The Rebel's 2023 football schedule doesn't do them any favors. Can the Rebels bounce back after a frustrating end to 2022?

The Ole Miss Rebel's 2023 Football Schedule

Here's what the Ole Miss 2023 football schedule looks like.

Home games are in bold.

September 2 vs. Mercer

September 9 at Tulane

September 16 vs. Georgia Tech

September 23 at Alabama

September 30 vs. LSU

October 7 vs. Arkansas

October 21 at Auburn

October 28 vs. Vanderbilt

November 4 vs. Texas A&M

November 11 at Georgia

November 18 vs. ULM

November 23 at Mississippi State

Games to Circle

September 9 at Tulane.

Tulane went 12-2 in 2022. They beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. While I don't expect Tulane to have that kind of season again in 2023, they will still be a good football team - and Ole Miss has to travel to Tulane. As an SEC team trying to ascend, you have to beat Tulane. Ole Miss gets a warm-up game against Mercer before Tulane. They better be ready for the Green Wave.

The three-game stretch of Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas.

I believe how the three-game stretch against Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas goes will play a massive role in the direction of the Rebel's season. If they win all three, they are in the driver's seat to win the SEC West. They may find themselves at the bottom of the SEC West by the season's end if they lose all three. Ole Miss needs to win at least two of these three games to remain in the SEC West conversation.

October 21 at Auburn.

With Hugh Freeze now the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, this game got a lot more interesting. Also, factor in that Lane Kiffin may have been one of the top candidates for the Auburn job, and the stage is set for quite the show in Auburn. While Auburn has the advantage of being at home for this game, Ole Miss has the advantage of having an extra week to prepare and get healthy for this game.

Auburn also plays at LSU the week before this game. The timing of this game favors Ole Miss, and they need to take advantage of it by winning the game.

November 23 at Mississippi State.

In Mike Leach's final game, Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in Oxford. Lane Kiffin is now 2-1 as the Ole Miss head coach against his in-state rival. The Egg Bowl is always a big game, and 2023 will be no different. Playing ULM the week before should allow Ole Miss the opportunity to rest some players for the Egg Bowl.

So what are Ole Miss' goals for 2023?

With Lane Kiffin bringing Pete Golding on board as his defensive coordinator, I think the Rebels remain committed to winning the SEC West. Getting to Atlanta is the goal - let the chips fall where they may as far as the playoffs are concerned. Ole Miss should be focused on winning the SEC West.

Going into year four under Lane Kiffin, it's time for Ole Miss to try to make a run at winning their division. Ole Miss got close in 2021 with Matt Corral.

Will 2023 be the year the Rebels finally win the West?