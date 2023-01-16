Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlZXd_0kGYMZvO00
A picture of a full stadium at an Ole Miss football game.Photo byWikicommons

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand.

During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.

The Rebel's 2023 football schedule doesn't do them any favors. Can the Rebels bounce back after a frustrating end to 2022?

The Ole Miss Rebel's 2023 Football Schedule

Here's what the Ole Miss 2023 football schedule looks like.

Home games are in bold.

  • September 2 vs. Mercer
  • September 9 at Tulane
  • September 16 vs. Georgia Tech
  • September 23 at Alabama
  • September 30 vs. LSU
  • October 7 vs. Arkansas
  • October 21 at Auburn
  • October 28 vs. Vanderbilt
  • November 4 vs. Texas A&M
  • November 11 at Georgia
  • November 18 vs. ULM
  • November 23 at Mississippi State

Games to Circle

September 9 at Tulane.

Tulane went 12-2 in 2022. They beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. While I don't expect Tulane to have that kind of season again in 2023, they will still be a good football team - and Ole Miss has to travel to Tulane. As an SEC team trying to ascend, you have to beat Tulane. Ole Miss gets a warm-up game against Mercer before Tulane. They better be ready for the Green Wave.

The three-game stretch of Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas.

I believe how the three-game stretch against Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas goes will play a massive role in the direction of the Rebel's season. If they win all three, they are in the driver's seat to win the SEC West. They may find themselves at the bottom of the SEC West by the season's end if they lose all three. Ole Miss needs to win at least two of these three games to remain in the SEC West conversation.

October 21 at Auburn.

With Hugh Freeze now the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, this game got a lot more interesting. Also, factor in that Lane Kiffin may have been one of the top candidates for the Auburn job, and the stage is set for quite the show in Auburn. While Auburn has the advantage of being at home for this game, Ole Miss has the advantage of having an extra week to prepare and get healthy for this game.

Auburn also plays at LSU the week before this game. The timing of this game favors Ole Miss, and they need to take advantage of it by winning the game.

November 23 at Mississippi State.

In Mike Leach's final game, Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in Oxford. Lane Kiffin is now 2-1 as the Ole Miss head coach against his in-state rival. The Egg Bowl is always a big game, and 2023 will be no different. Playing ULM the week before should allow Ole Miss the opportunity to rest some players for the Egg Bowl.

So what are Ole Miss' goals for 2023?

With Lane Kiffin bringing Pete Golding on board as his defensive coordinator, I think the Rebels remain committed to winning the SEC West. Getting to Atlanta is the goal - let the chips fall where they may as far as the playoffs are concerned. Ole Miss should be focused on winning the SEC West.

Going into year four under Lane Kiffin, it's time for Ole Miss to try to make a run at winning their division. Ole Miss got close in 2021 with Matt Corral.

Will 2023 be the year the Rebels finally win the West?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Football# Ole Miss# Ole Miss Football# Mississippi

Comments / 3

Published by

I write mainly about Alabama.

Athens, AL
813 followers

More from Jameson Steward

Athens, AL

Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports Leagues

If you want to sign your kids up to play youth sports in Athens, Alabama, in the Spring, then the window has opened. Here are the sports available in Athens for your child to play in the Spring.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.

Read full story
34 comments
Auburn, AL

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule

While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There

With winter weather still making its presence felt and spring break right around the corner - you might be starting to think about sticking your toes in the warm sand of Alabama's beaches.

Read full story
1 comments
Athens, GA

The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back Champions

Thankfully, the 2023 College Football National Championship was only four quarters long. The game was well over before halftime. In fact, according to ESPN, Georgia's probability to win the game rose above 99% with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Read full story
Alabama State

10 Popular Hiking Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy hiking, Alabama has a lot of parks and places for you to hike. Here is a list of ten of the more popular places to hike in Alabama. Cheaha State Park is a beautiful park located in the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The park is named after the highest point in the state, Cheaha Mountain, which stands at 2,407 feet.

Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
17 comments
Birmingham, AL

10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham. Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.

Read full story
7 comments

Not Even Donald Trump is Greater than the Constitution

Donald Trump waves to the audience.Photo byWikimedia Commons. In the wake of "The Twitter Files," Donald Trump took to Truth Social and expressed his frustration. Even the Constitution wasn't spared from the bullseye of Trump's venting.

Read full story
28 comments

Trump Was Right About TikTok and Twitter

Donald Trump speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons. Donald Trump has made many claims during his political career - some outlandish, while some have turned out to be true.

Read full story
568 comments
New York City, NY

10 Restaurants to Get Pizza in New York City

A pepperoni pizza in a box.Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York City is passionate about its pizza and has plenty of pizzerias throughout the city. If you are traveling to New York City, where should you go to get the best pizza? Here are ten pizza restaurants where you should go to get pizza the next time you're in New York City.

Read full story

The Dinner That May Cost Donald Trump the White House

Donald Trump points his finger while speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons. Former President Donald Trump's recent dinner guest has drawn much criticism - even from within the Republican party.

Read full story
213 comments

Why Did President Joe Biden Derail the Railway's Labor Union?

A picture of President Joe Biden with the United States flag in the background.Photo byWikicommons. Usually, Democrats support labor unions, while Republicans favor the business side. However, that narrative was flipped on its head when President Joe Biden urged Congress to block the strike by more than 100,000 railway union members.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.

Read full story
20 comments

How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!

Read full story
14 comments

Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?

A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow.Wikicommons. As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy