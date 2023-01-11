The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back Champions

A white bulldog stands on green grass. Photo by Josue Michel on Unsplash

65 to 7.

Thankfully, the 2023 College Football National Championship was only four quarters long.

The game was well over before halftime. In fact, according to ESPN, Georgia's probability to win the game rose above 99% with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

For college football fans, this certainly wasn't the game many were hoping to see. The previous round of the playoffs got everyone excited that maybe we would see a competitive national championship.

The Bull dogs quickly dashed those hopes and dreams. The Georgia Bulldogs put on an absolute clinic against one of the best teams in the country.

While it wasn't a competitive game, as fans, we need to appreciate the dominance of this Georgia Bulldog team. We might not see another demonstration like that for quite a while.

Stetson Bennett could do no wrong.

Stetson Bennett completed 72% of his passes for 304. He threw four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 39 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless in his final three games against LSU, Ohio State, and TCU. In those three games, he passed for 976 yards. He threw 11 touchdowns to only one interception. He also rushed for three touchdowns as well.

Kirby Smart has built college football's next dynasty.

Nick Saban built Alabama into an elite dynasty. Dabo Swinney has accomplished the same at Clemson. Ohio State continues to be in the national conversation every year.

Kirby Smart has built the next dynasty of college football - and they don't look like their going anywhere for a while.

In his career at Georgia, Kirby Smart has won 81 games and lost only 15. He's been to the national championship three times (2017, 2021, 2022) and won it twice. His Georgia Bulldogs have been to the postseason every season of Smart's tenure, and have lost only twice (the national championship in 2017 and the Sugar Bowl in 2018).

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost only five games over the last four seasons. The Bulldogs have finished the season inside the top 10 all but Smart's first season on the job (2016).

Move over everyone else - Georgia is here, and they plan on staying a while.