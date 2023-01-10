10 Popular Hiking Spots in Alabama

A woman hiking through a forest.

If you enjoy hiking, Alabama has a lot of parks and places for you to hike.

Here is a list of ten of the more popular places to hike in Alabama.

Cheaha State Park

Cheaha State Park is a beautiful park located in the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The park is named after the highest point in the state, Cheaha Mountain, which stands at 2,407 feet.

The park offers many kinds of outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and picnicking. Over 25 miles of trails in the park, ranging from easy to challenging, offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

The park also has a lodge and cabins for overnight stays and a restaurant that offers panoramic views of the valley.

Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park is a large park located just south of Birmingham, Alabama. The park covers over 9,000 acres and offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and picnicking.

There are over 50 miles of trails in the park, ranging from easy to challenging, that wind through the park's forests and along its many lakes. The park is home to various wildlife, including deer, turkey, and a wide range of bird species.

In addition to its outdoor activities, the park also has a lodge, cabins, and a campground for overnight stays.

Little River Canyon National Preserve

Little River Canyon National Preserve is a breathtaking natural area located in northeastern Alabama. The preserve covers over 15,000 acres and is home to Little River, which flows through the canyon and is a popular spot for fishing and swimming.

The preserve has over 15 miles of trails that follow the Little River and offer beautiful canyon views. The trails range from easy to challenging and are popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The preserve is home to various wildlife, including deer, turkey, and a wide range of bird species.

In addition to its outdoor activities, the preserve also has a visitors center with exhibits about the canyon's history and geology.

Gulf State Park

Gulf State Park is a beautiful park located on the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama. The park covers over 6,000 acres and offers a variety of outdoor activities, including swimming, fishing, and beachcombing.

Over 15 miles of trails in the park snake through the park's forests and along the beach. The trails range from easy to challenging and are popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The park is home to various wildlife, including sea turtles, birds, and a wide range of fish species.

In addition to its outdoor activities, the park also has a lodge, cabins, and a campground for overnight stays.

Desoto State Park

Desoto State Park is a beautiful park located in Alabama's foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The park covers over 3,500 acres and offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and picnicking.

Over 25 miles of trails in the park, ranging from easy to challenging, offer beautiful views of the surrounding forests and streams. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, turkey, and a wide range of bird species.

In addition to its outdoor activities, the park also has a lodge, cabins, and a campground for overnight stays.

Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano State Park

Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano State Park is a beautiful park in Huntsville, Alabama. The park covers over 2,000 acres and offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and picnicking.

Over 30 miles of trails in the park, ranging from easy to challenging, offer beautiful views of the surrounding forests and mountains. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including deer, turkey, and a wide range of bird species.

In addition to its outdoor activities, the park also has a lodge and cabins for overnight stays.

Sipsey Wilderness

The Sipsey Wilderness is a large wilderness area located in the Bankhead National Forest in Alabama. The wilderness covers over 26,000 acres and is home to various plant and animal species.

Over 50 miles of trails in the wilderness pass through forests, along streams, and to waterfalls. The trails range from easy to challenging and are popular with hikers and backpackers.

The wilderness is known for its beautiful forests, streams, and waterfalls and is a great place to enjoy the beauty of Alabama's natural landscape.

DeSoto Scout Trail

The DeSoto Scout Trail is 16 miles long and located in the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The trail is named after the Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto, who passed through the area in the 16th century.

The trail offers a challenging backpacking experience and passes through a variety of landscapes including forests, streams, and rocky outcrops. The trail is popular with backpackers and offers beautiful views of the surrounding forest.

The DeSoto Scout Trail is a great place to enjoy the beauty of Alabama's natural landscape and to experience the state's rich history.

Talladega National Forest

The Talladega National Forest is a large national forest located in Alabama. The forest covers over 400,000 acres and is home to various plant and animal species.

Numerous trails in the forest offer a variety of hiking experiences, from easy walks to challenging backpacking trips. The trails pass through various landscapes including forests, streams, and rocky outcrops, and offer beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

Pinhoti Trail

The Pinhoti Trail is a 337-mile trail that runs through the Talladega and Chattahoochee National Forests in Alabama. The trail is named after the Creek Indian word for "turkey" and is known for its beautiful forests, streams, and waterfalls.

The trail offers a variety of hiking experiences for all levels, from easy walks to challenging backpacking trips. The trail passes through a variety of landscapes including forests, streams, and rocky outcrops, and offers beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

Stay safe and enjoy hiking in Alabama!

