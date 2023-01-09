Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

Donald Trump behind prison bars. Photo by Wikicommons image edited in Canva by author

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election.

By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

Somebody has to be wrong - perhaps even both groups are wrong.

What's the truth? What are the facts?

Why is Donald Trump under investigation in Georgia?

Let's start with why Donald Trump is being investigated in Fulton County, Georgia.

Brad Raffensperger - the Georgia Secretary of State - received a phone call from President Trump in January 2021. During the call, Trump wanted Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overcome his deficit to Joe Biden.

You can read the full transcript of that call here.

Donald Trump's phone conversation with Brad Raffensperger started an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The investigation is about whether or not charges should be pursued for election interference by Donald Trump and those working with him.

What does it mean that the Georgia grand jury has concluded its investigation?

Special grand juries in Georgia are not authorized under Georgia state law to issue indictments along with their report. Instead, they only issue a report that provides a way of recommendation for the District Attorney to pursue an indictment.

So with the Fulton County Grand Jury concluding its investigation, the prosecuting attorneys have a full report before them, and they will then have to decide if they will bring charges and who they will be charging.

What's next in the investigation?

Fani Willis will decide whether or not to send the report to another grand jury, which would decide if criminal indictments should be brought.

So the Fulton County District Attorney could decide that there's insufficient evidence in the report to pursue an indictment.

A hearing is scheduled for January 24 to decide if the grand jury's full report should be made available to the public. The special grand jury recommended that their report be made public.

So is Donald Trump going to prison?

It's far too early in the legal process to determine what will happen.

At this point, no charges have formally been brought against former President Donald Trump by Fulton County, Georgia.

The legal process takes a long time, but it is in the best interest of justice that sometimes the proceedings should be slow and thorough.

So the entire nation is just playing the waiting game at this point - all eyes are on the Futon County District Attorney's office to see what will happen next.