10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

Cityscape photo of Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Photo by Zach Farmer on Unsplash on Unsplash

There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham.

Visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.

Take a tour of Rickwood Field

Rickwood Field is the oldest surviving professional baseball park in the United States. The park opened on August 18, 1910. Many players now in the baseball hall of fame played baseball at Rickwood Field.

Check out the Birmingham Museum of Art

The Birmingham Museum of Art has a collection of over 27,000 works of art - including paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, and more. Their collection displays art from a broad range of cultures and time periods. The museum was founded in 1951

Visit the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has one of the largest collections of motorcycles in the world. The museum also "features the world's most extensive Lotus collection" and displays other rare racecars.

Go hiking or mountain biking in Red Mountain Park

Red Mountain Park includes sixteen miles of trails through over 1,500 acres of forests. They even have a dog park that was selected as one of the South's ten best dog parks. You can also visit one of their three treehouses with "breathtaking views."

Visit the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame

The Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame was founded in 1978 to celebrate Alabama's own jazz greats. By honoring the greats of Alabama jazz, they hope to inspire the next generation of jazz musicians.

Check out the Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo is one of Alabama's most popular attractions. The zoo has over 500 animals from all around the world. Be sure to visit the "Trails of Africa" and see their elephant herd of exclusively male African elephants.

Play a round of golf at one of the city's many golf courses

Birmingham has over 15 different public golf courses. While some of these courses are outside the city limits, there can all be reached quickly from Birmingham.

Take a stroll through the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens have been a peaceful visiting spot since 1962. The grounds of the gardens cover 67 acres. Be one of the more than 300,000 yearly visitors from around the world.

Go shopping at the Summit

The Summit is an open-air shopping mall. This shopping mall has something for the whole family - including stores, restaurants, and even movies.

Birmingham can be a great place to visit - and there is plenty to do to keep you and your friends or family busy!