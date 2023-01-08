9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

A person holding a fishing rod. Photo by Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash on Unsplash

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama.

Lake Martin

Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.

Pickwick Lake

Since Pickwick Lake stretches from Pickwick Landing Dam to the Wilson Dam, it is actually located in three different states - including Alabama. Located on the Tennessee River, this lake is known for its excellent fishing for various fish species, including bass, crappie, and catfish.

Guntersville Lake

Guntersville Lake stretches for 75 miles across northeastern Alabama. This 69,000-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass and crappie. In addition to fishing, you'll also find plenty of places for hiking, camping, and beautiful views.

Weiss Lake

Also located in the northeastern part of the state, Weiss Lake is known for its excellent fishing for crappie, bass, and catfish. The lake covers 30,200 acres. Weiss Lake is only 39 miles from Guntersville Lake.

Lewis Smith Lake

Lewis Smith Lake is found closer to central Alabama - only 20 miles northwest of Birmingham. This 21,200-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass and spotted bass. The 180,000-acre Bankhead National Forest is on the western side of the lake.

Neely Henry Lake

Located on the Coosa River, this lake is known for its excellent fishing for largemouth bass, spotted bass, and crappie. Neely Henry Lake is on the smaller side compared to some of the other lakes on this list - only 11,200 acres.

Lay Lake

This 12,000-acre lake is known for its excellent fishing for largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. Lay Lake is located in central Alabama some 35 minutes south of Birmingham.

Logan Martin Lake

This 18,000-acre lake is known for its excellent fishing for largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. Logan Martin Lake is yet another lake near Birmingham - this lake is 30 miles east of Birmingham.

Mobile-Tensaw Delta

This vast wetland area is known for its excellent fishing for various species, including largemouth bass, redfish, and speckled trout. While not a single lake like the others on this list, the Mobile-Tensaw Delta has over 48,000 acres in South Alabama. There are plenty of fishing spots spread throughout this wetland.

Be sure always to follow all Alabama fishing laws.

Enjoy fishing!