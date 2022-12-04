Trump Was Right About TikTok and Twitter

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZAjm_0jWT3ERd00
Donald Trump speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons

Donald Trump has made many claims during his political career - some outlandish, while some have turned out to be true.

Even a Democrat admitted that Donald Trump was right in one instance.

Concerns About TikTok

The Director of the FBI admitted that the popular app operates on behalf of the Chinese government and gathers data that could be used to influence users.

"All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that's very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) even praised former President Trump's attempt to ban TikTok - and said he agreed with the former President on this issue.

"This is not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago. If your country uses Huawei, if your kids are on TikTok ... the ability for China to have undue influence is a much greater challenge and a much more immediate threat than any kind of actual, armed conflict."

Whether or not banning the use of TikTok is the right move is certainly debatable - but there are legitimate reasons for concern. According to knowledgeable people from both sides of the political aisle, Donald Trump was right on this issue.

Concerns About Twitter

Matt Taibbi released a bombshell report on Twitter.

In that thread was the report that Twitter was involved in suppressing stories or information that political parties did not want to circulate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlyEb_0jWT3ERd00
A screen capture from Matt Taibbi's Twitter feed.Photo byMatt Taibbi on Twitter

Both political parties used these features; Taibbi wrote, "Both parties had access to these tools. For instance, in 2020, requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored."

However, since Twitter was staffed more by people with left-leaning political views, this system was unbalanced in favor of the Democrats.

Taibbi reported that Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Now, while not everything former President Trump said about Twitter turned out to be true - there's little question that Twitter suppressed a massive story about Hunter Biden right before the 2020 election.

Donald Trump was certainly wrong about some things - and just made up some "facts" to support whatever narrative he was pushing.

However, not everything he said was a lie. Trump was right to be concerned about TikTok - as a Democrat admitted. And also, Trump was right to be concerned about Twitter.

Time will tell what this may mean for Donald Trump - if anything.

