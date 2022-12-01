10 Restaurants to Get Pizza in New York City

A pepperoni pizza in a box. Photo by Photo by Alan Hardman on Unsplash on Unsplash

New York City is passionate about its pizza and has plenty of pizzerias throughout the city.

If you are traveling to New York City, where should you go to get the best pizza? Here are ten pizza restaurants where you should go to get pizza the next time you're in New York City.

SottoCasa Pizzeria

SottoCasa Pizzeria makes award-winning wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. With locations in Brooklyn and Harlem, this pizza restaurant prides itself on fresh ingredients and century-old techniques. The wood-fired oven used in the restaurants were made and shipped from Naples.

SottoCasa Pizzeria is rated #8 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

Bleecker Street Pizza

Bleecker Street Pizza has won Food Network's Best Pizza for three years in a row. This pizzeria began in 2004 and offers a wide range of pizzas, including their best-selling Nona Marie Pie. They even offer a catering menu for local events.

Bleecker Street Pizza is rated #7 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

Numero 28 Pizzeria

Numero 28 Pizzeria specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizza baked in a brick oven. With eight different locations - including locations in Miami Beach, Florida, and Austin, Texas - this pizzeria is clearly doing something right. It's a little more expensive but still garners rave reviews.

Numero 28 Pizzeria is rated #27 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

B Side Pizzeria

B Side Pizzeria prides itself on a relaxing atmosphere and artisanal pizzas created with a combination of seasonal ingredients. They bake their pizzas in an authentic Pavesi wood-burning oven.

B Side Pizzeria is rated #38 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

NY Pizza Suprema

NY Pizza Suprema was started in 1964 by Salvatore Riggio, an Italian immigrant. This locally-owned family restaurant was rated as having the best slice of pizza in Manhattan - which considering how popular pizza is in New York, that says quite a bit.

NY Pizza Suprema is rated #11 out of 780 quick-bite restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

Song E Napule Pizzeria and Trattoria

Song E Napule Pizzeria and Trattoria opened for business in 2015 and now has a second location in Rutherford, New Jersey, and two more locations in New York coming soon. It was selected as one of the top Italian Restaurants in New York in 2022.

Song E Napule Pizzeria and Trattoria is rated #37 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

Filaga Pizzeria

Filaga Pizzeria offers highly traditional Italian pizza using products mainly imported from Italy. Their pizza stays with the traditional rectangular pizza slices. They offer a wide range of pizzas, some of them original creations.

Filaga Pizzeria is rated #18 out of 780 quick-bite restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar

San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar has hours different from most - they open from 4:00 PM to 10:45 PM. They offer easy online ordering and have a wide range of pizzas - including one of their most popular pizzas, the Margherita Pizza.

San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar is rated #71 out of 7,278 restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

99 Cent Fresh Pizza

99 Cent Fresh Pizza has been serving pizza slices since 2001. They have eight different locations around New York City. And yes, their 18-inch cheese pizza slice is $1, according to their menu.

99 Cent Fresh Pizza is rated #21 out of 780 quick-bite restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.

Joe's Pizza

Joe's Pizza has been offering classic New York Pizza by the slice since 1975. The original owner and operator, Joe Pozzuoli, is from Naples, Italy. This "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant is certainly worth trying while in New York.

Joe's Pizza is rated #30 out of 780 quick-bite restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor.