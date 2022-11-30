Why Did President Joe Biden Derail the Railway's Labor Union?

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTB77_0jSRZwNc00
A picture of President Joe Biden with the United States flag in the background.Photo byWikicommons

Usually, Democrats support labor unions, while Republicans favor the business side. However, that narrative was flipped on its head when President Joe Biden urged Congress to block the strike by more than 100,000 railway union members.

This puts President Biden in the somewhat awkward position of opposing labor unions which typically support his political party.

So why did President Biden decide to oppose the railway labor union?

President Biden's Reasons for Opposing the Strike

President Biden said a railway labor union strike "would devastate our economy." Without trains transporting goods, many U.S. industries would be crippled, and many jobs would be lost. At a time when the economy is slowly trying to overcome problems with inflation, it wouldn't take much to upset the delicate balance.

President Biden expressed his regret at overriding the process - especially since he is a pro-labor President. But, the President had to weigh the shutdown's impact on the economy as a whole versus the benefits received by railway workers.

"Joe Biden Blew it"

Four rail unions had rejected the deals offered by the railroad. Those four unions rejected the deal because of workers' quality of life concerns. All twelve rail unions would need an agreement before December 9 to avoid a strike.

In a press release from the Railroad Workers United, they voiced their frustrations with the President.

“The ‘most labor-friendly President in history has proven that he and the Democratic Party are not the friends of labor they have touted themselves to be. These wolves in sheep’s clothing have for decades been in bed with corporate America and have allowed them to continue chipping away at the American middle class and organized labor. Except for a handful of progressives - notably Bernie Sanders - who have shown their willingness to fight for us, the entire political machine must be changed.”

Business Groups Praise the President

Earlier in the week, over 400 business groups urged the government to step in to help avoid a strike. A rail strike would do tremendous harm to their businesses as well as to the national economy.

These business groups praised the President for appealing to Congress. The railroad was also pleased with President Biden's announcement since it means the labor unions have lost all leverage in negotiations.

Was it the Right Call?

By siding against the labor unions, President Biden appears to some to be a sell-out to big business and corporate America. However, if he had allowed a strike to occur, the economy would have been devastated - which would have brought a storm of criticism upon the President.

Should he have remained loyal to the rail unions and risked the economic fallout? Or did he do the right thing by thinking of the economy as a whole above some demands by the labor union?

Many decisions made by the President will always leave someone unhappy - whether it was the right decision or not.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Economy# Joe Biden# Railroad# Labor Unions

Comments / 1

Published by

I write mainly about politics and food.

Athens, AL
388 followers

More from Jameson Steward

New York City, NY

10 Restaurants to Get Pizza in New York City

A pepperoni pizza in a box.Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York City is passionate about its pizza and has plenty of pizzerias throughout the city. If you are traveling to New York City, where should you go to get the best pizza? Here are ten pizza restaurants where you should go to get pizza the next time you're in New York City.

Read full story

The Dinner That May Cost Donald Trump the White House

Donald Trump points his finger while speaking at an event.Photo byWikimedia Commons. Former President Donald Trump's recent dinner guest has drawn much criticism - even from within the Republican party.

Read full story
211 comments
Alabama State

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.

Read full story
15 comments

How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!

Read full story
13 comments

Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?

A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow.Wikicommons. As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!

Read full story
1 comments

Obstacles to Donald Trump Becoming President Again

Donald Trump speaking to a crowd of supporters.Wikicommons. Former President Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing characters of our generation. Few inspire such loyalty and devotion from their followers, and few can stir up their opposition into a heated frenzy.

Read full story
170 comments
Decatur, AL

Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City Ordinance

Tab BowlingTab Bowling's Campaign Facebook page. Decatur, Alabama, Mayor Tab Bowling apparently believes the city rules were meant to be broken. Decatur has a city ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals except in specific places within the city. However, Bowling has been offering a small house for rent on his property using Airbnb.

Read full story
24 comments
Athens, AL

5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, Alabama

Downtown Athens, Alabama, on the SquareWikicommons. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for almost two years. My wife and I have three small children (all under the age of eight), so we know about family-friendly ways to spend time together in Athens, Alabama.

Read full story
5 comments
Auburn, AL

Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.

Read full story
1 comments
Smithville, MS

Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado

April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.

Read full story
Athens, AL

A Local's Favorite Restaurants in Athens, Alabama

A person picking up a slice of pizza.Photo by Krisp Cut/Pexels. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for a year and we have enjoyed getting to try some of the local places to eat.

Read full story

The Top 10 Ole Miss Football Quarterbacks of All Time

An NCAA football sitting on green grass.Photo by Jack Biddinger from Pexels. Who made the top 10 list for quarterbacks at Ole Miss?. I’ve ranked them below from ten to one. The quarterbacks are sorted by passing yards.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Warmer Weather for Athens, Alabama on Thursday 12/23/2021

Sunlight with white clouds against a bright blue sky.Photo by Lukas from Pexels. Another good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. As you get up to go to work - be sure to dress warmly! The temperature is expected to be in the mid 20's at 6:00 AM.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Expect Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures in Athens, Alabama on Wednesday

The sun shining through the clouds.Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels. Good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. When most people wake up to go to work (except for all those lucky teachers on Christmas break), you'll want to dress warmly. The temperature is expected to be around freezing at 6:00 AM.

Read full story

Russia and Ukraine Are Back At It Again

Soldiers marching through a street.Photo by Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash. Russia is building up its troops along the Ukraine border. The current defense minister of Ukraine estimates that Russia has 95,000 troops within striking distance of Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy