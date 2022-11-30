Why Did President Joe Biden Derail the Railway's Labor Union?

A picture of President Joe Biden with the United States flag in the background. Photo by Wikicommons

Usually, Democrats support labor unions, while Republicans favor the business side. However, that narrative was flipped on its head when President Joe Biden urged Congress to block the strike by more than 100,000 railway union members.

This puts President Biden in the somewhat awkward position of opposing labor unions which typically support his political party.

So why did President Biden decide to oppose the railway labor union?

President Biden's Reasons for Opposing the Strike

President Biden said a railway labor union strike "would devastate our economy." Without trains transporting goods, many U.S. industries would be crippled, and many jobs would be lost. At a time when the economy is slowly trying to overcome problems with inflation, it wouldn't take much to upset the delicate balance.

President Biden expressed his regret at overriding the process - especially since he is a pro-labor President. But, the President had to weigh the shutdown's impact on the economy as a whole versus the benefits received by railway workers.

"Joe Biden Blew it"

Four rail unions had rejected the deals offered by the railroad. Those four unions rejected the deal because of workers' quality of life concerns. All twelve rail unions would need an agreement before December 9 to avoid a strike.

In a press release from the Railroad Workers United, they voiced their frustrations with the President.

“The ‘most labor-friendly President in history has proven that he and the Democratic Party are not the friends of labor they have touted themselves to be. These wolves in sheep’s clothing have for decades been in bed with corporate America and have allowed them to continue chipping away at the American middle class and organized labor. Except for a handful of progressives - notably Bernie Sanders - who have shown their willingness to fight for us, the entire political machine must be changed.”

Business Groups Praise the President

Earlier in the week, over 400 business groups urged the government to step in to help avoid a strike. A rail strike would do tremendous harm to their businesses as well as to the national economy.

These business groups praised the President for appealing to Congress. The railroad was also pleased with President Biden's announcement since it means the labor unions have lost all leverage in negotiations.

Was it the Right Call?

By siding against the labor unions, President Biden appears to some to be a sell-out to big business and corporate America. However, if he had allowed a strike to occur, the economy would have been devastated - which would have brought a storm of criticism upon the President.

Should he have remained loyal to the rail unions and risked the economic fallout? Or did he do the right thing by thinking of the economy as a whole above some demands by the labor union?

Many decisions made by the President will always leave someone unhappy - whether it was the right decision or not.