Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzATk_0jGud1OT00
A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow.Wikicommons

As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!

Should you let your dog play outside in the snow? Or should you keep your dog inside as much as possible when it snows?

Before letting your dog play in the snow, here are some things to consider.

Think about your dog's coat.

Short-haired dogs do not have a built-in winter coat to protect them as much against cold temperatures. Also, if your dog is still a puppy, has gotten older, or is small - they probably shouldn't play outside in the snow for very long.

Some dogs are made for the cold weather - some dogs are not.

Let them slowly get used to the cold.

When the weather turns cold, start slowly acclimating your dog to the change in weather. Keep an eye on them for any shivering or if they are trying to get back inside.

You can extend their playtime in the snow or cold if they don't act like they are cold. But be ready to cut playtime short if they start acting like they are ready to go inside or start shivering.

Consider dressing your dog for the snow.

If you live in an area with extreme cold, or if your dog doesn't have a thick winter coat, you might consider investing in some snow gear.

Keep in mind they probably won't like wearing the gear at first - so it may take some getting used to. It may just be easier to limit your dog's time in the snow if they get cold quickly and refuse to wear snow gear.

Your dog can get sick from cold weather.

You should pay attention to your dog in cold weather and snow because your dog can get sick from too much time in the cold - just like us!

Your dog can essentially "catch a cold" or even get frostbite on its paws and ears if it's cold outside. If your dog gets sick from cold weather, there's no need to panic. Contact your dog's veterinarian and follow their instructions to help your dog feel like itself again.

Warm up your dog after spending time in the snow.

Just like you need to warm up after spending time outside in the cold, your dog also will need to warm up.

Use a towel to remove any water, snow, or ice from your dog's fur. Drying them off is a big first step to helping them warm up. If you have a blow dryer you can use on your dog, use it to dry their coat to help speed up the drying process.

Your dog can get a lot of exercise and have fun playing outside in the snow! Just keep a close eye on them for when they get cold, and then bring them inside and help them warm up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets# Dogs# Weather# Snow# Playing in the snow

Comments / 1

Published by

I write mainly about local news for Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County in Alabama. A local resident of Athens, Alabama.

Athens, AL
226 followers

More from Jameson Steward

How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!

Read full story
9 comments

Obstacles to Donald Trump Becoming President Again

Donald Trump speaking to a crowd of supporters.Wikicommons. Former President Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing characters of our generation. Few inspire such loyalty and devotion from their followers, and few can stir up their opposition into a heated frenzy.

Read full story
169 comments
Decatur, AL

Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City Ordinance

Tab BowlingTab Bowling's Campaign Facebook page. Decatur, Alabama, Mayor Tab Bowling apparently believes the city rules were meant to be broken. Decatur has a city ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals except in specific places within the city. However, Bowling has been offering a small house for rent on his property using Airbnb.

Read full story
24 comments
Athens, AL

5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, Alabama

Downtown Athens, Alabama, on the SquareWikicommons. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for almost two years. My wife and I have three small children (all under the age of eight), so we know about family-friendly ways to spend time together in Athens, Alabama.

Read full story
5 comments
Auburn, AL

Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.

Read full story
1 comments
Smithville, MS

Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado

April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.

Read full story
Athens, AL

A Local's Favorite Restaurants in Athens, Alabama

A person picking up a slice of pizza.Photo by Krisp Cut/Pexels. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for a year and we have enjoyed getting to try some of the local places to eat.

Read full story

The Top 10 Ole Miss Football Quarterbacks of All Time

An NCAA football sitting on green grass.Photo by Jack Biddinger from Pexels. Who made the top 10 list for quarterbacks at Ole Miss?. I’ve ranked them below from ten to one. The quarterbacks are sorted by passing yards.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Warmer Weather for Athens, Alabama on Thursday 12/23/2021

Sunlight with white clouds against a bright blue sky.Photo by Lukas from Pexels. Another good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. As you get up to go to work - be sure to dress warmly! The temperature is expected to be in the mid 20's at 6:00 AM.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Expect Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures in Athens, Alabama on Wednesday

The sun shining through the clouds.Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels. Good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. When most people wake up to go to work (except for all those lucky teachers on Christmas break), you'll want to dress warmly. The temperature is expected to be around freezing at 6:00 AM.

Read full story

Russia and Ukraine Are Back At It Again

Soldiers marching through a street.Photo by Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash. Russia is building up its troops along the Ukraine border. The current defense minister of Ukraine estimates that Russia has 95,000 troops within striking distance of Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy