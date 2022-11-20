Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?

A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow. Wikicommons

As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!

Should you let your dog play outside in the snow? Or should you keep your dog inside as much as possible when it snows?

Before letting your dog play in the snow, here are some things to consider.

Think about your dog's coat.

Short-haired dogs do not have a built-in winter coat to protect them as much against cold temperatures. Also, if your dog is still a puppy, has gotten older, or is small - they probably shouldn't play outside in the snow for very long.

Some dogs are made for the cold weather - some dogs are not.

Let them slowly get used to the cold.

When the weather turns cold, start slowly acclimating your dog to the change in weather. Keep an eye on them for any shivering or if they are trying to get back inside.

You can extend their playtime in the snow or cold if they don't act like they are cold. But be ready to cut playtime short if they start acting like they are ready to go inside or start shivering.

Consider dressing your dog for the snow.

If you live in an area with extreme cold, or if your dog doesn't have a thick winter coat, you might consider investing in some snow gear.

Keep in mind they probably won't like wearing the gear at first - so it may take some getting used to. It may just be easier to limit your dog's time in the snow if they get cold quickly and refuse to wear snow gear.

Your dog can get sick from cold weather.

You should pay attention to your dog in cold weather and snow because your dog can get sick from too much time in the cold - just like us!

Your dog can essentially "catch a cold" or even get frostbite on its paws and ears if it's cold outside. If your dog gets sick from cold weather, there's no need to panic. Contact your dog's veterinarian and follow their instructions to help your dog feel like itself again.

Warm up your dog after spending time in the snow.

Just like you need to warm up after spending time outside in the cold, your dog also will need to warm up.

Use a towel to remove any water, snow, or ice from your dog's fur. Drying them off is a big first step to helping them warm up. If you have a blow dryer you can use on your dog, use it to dry their coat to help speed up the drying process.

Your dog can get a lot of exercise and have fun playing outside in the snow! Just keep a close eye on them for when they get cold, and then bring them inside and help them warm up.