Obstacles to Donald Trump Becoming President Again

Donald Trump speaking to a crowd of supporters. Wikicommons

Former President Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing characters of our generation. Few inspire such loyalty and devotion from their followers, and few can stir up their opposition into a heated frenzy.

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

Regardless of what you think of him or his announcement, there's no denying that Donald Trump has several obstacles to overcome if he wants to serve a second term as President of the United States of America.

Legal Investigations

Donald Trump is facing two ongoing legal probes. One is whether or not he interfered in the transfer of power after the election in 2020. The second is his handling and keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The U.S. Attorney General appointed Jack Smith to serve as a special counsel in the Justice Department's investigation related to the allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

Smith will give his professional counsel as to whether or not there is enough evidence for the Justice Department to bring charges against the former President. How Jack Smith advises the Justice Department will tremendously impact Donald Trump's campaign for President.

If Donald Trump has to face charges in court, that could doom his hopes of becoming President.

Rivals within the Republican Party

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give Donald Trump a "run for his money" to become the Republican nominee for President.

Ron DeSantis easily won reelection as Governor of Florida in the 2022 midterms. He is incredibly popular in his home state of Florida, and his popularity continues to grow among Republicans. Many are beginning to consider DeSantis as a better option than Trump. The Financial Times referred to DeSantis as "Donald Trump with brains and without the drama." Who knows if that's true - but the perception is at least there.

Momentum appears to be on DeSantis' side right now - and Donald Trump will have his hands full if DeSantis decides to throw his hat into the ring for securing the Republican nomination for President.

The Voters

Has the former President lost support among the people who previously voted for him? At least among some - the answer is yes.

At least some conservative voters have grown tired of the "drama" surrounding Donald Trump. Some lost confidence in him because of his actions surrounding the January 6 incident at the Capital. Others see him as out for revenge and are concerned that he would use the office of the President to "get back" at those he believes did him wrong.

Even if Donald Trump overcomes the legal obstacles and rivals like Ron DeSantis, he still has to convince enough people to vote for him.

That's going to be much easier said than done.

Donald Trump has overcome obstacles before - and I don't expect him to lie down and quit. But these current obstacles might be too much to overcome.

Time will tell.