Obstacles to Donald Trump Becoming President Again

Jameson Steward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VYVR_0jGNMEfF00
Donald Trump speaking to a crowd of supporters.Wikicommons

Former President Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing characters of our generation. Few inspire such loyalty and devotion from their followers, and few can stir up their opposition into a heated frenzy.

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States.

Regardless of what you think of him or his announcement, there's no denying that Donald Trump has several obstacles to overcome if he wants to serve a second term as President of the United States of America.

Legal Investigations

Donald Trump is facing two ongoing legal probes. One is whether or not he interfered in the transfer of power after the election in 2020. The second is his handling and keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The U.S. Attorney General appointed Jack Smith to serve as a special counsel in the Justice Department's investigation related to the allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

Smith will give his professional counsel as to whether or not there is enough evidence for the Justice Department to bring charges against the former President. How Jack Smith advises the Justice Department will tremendously impact Donald Trump's campaign for President.

If Donald Trump has to face charges in court, that could doom his hopes of becoming President.

Rivals within the Republican Party

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give Donald Trump a "run for his money" to become the Republican nominee for President.

Ron DeSantis easily won reelection as Governor of Florida in the 2022 midterms. He is incredibly popular in his home state of Florida, and his popularity continues to grow among Republicans. Many are beginning to consider DeSantis as a better option than Trump. The Financial Times referred to DeSantis as "Donald Trump with brains and without the drama." Who knows if that's true - but the perception is at least there.

Momentum appears to be on DeSantis' side right now - and Donald Trump will have his hands full if DeSantis decides to throw his hat into the ring for securing the Republican nomination for President.

The Voters

Has the former President lost support among the people who previously voted for him? At least among some - the answer is yes.

At least some conservative voters have grown tired of the "drama" surrounding Donald Trump. Some lost confidence in him because of his actions surrounding the January 6 incident at the Capital. Others see him as out for revenge and are concerned that he would use the office of the President to "get back" at those he believes did him wrong.

Even if Donald Trump overcomes the legal obstacles and rivals like Ron DeSantis, he still has to convince enough people to vote for him.

That's going to be much easier said than done.

Donald Trump has overcome obstacles before - and I don't expect him to lie down and quit. But these current obstacles might be too much to overcome.

Time will tell.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Donald Trump# Election# United States# President

Comments / 169

Published by

I write mainly about local news for Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County in Alabama. A local resident of Athens, Alabama.

Athens, AL
226 followers

More from Jameson Steward

How to Cook a Turkey for Thanksgiving

Cutting into a Thanksgiving turkey.Photo byPhoto by Claudio Schwarz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Thanksgiving is coming up, and that means it’s time to get excited about stuffing yourself with tons of delicious food. And what better way to celebrate than by preparing your favorite dish? Turkey!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!

Read full story
9 comments

Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?

A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow.Wikicommons. As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!

Read full story
1 comments
Decatur, AL

Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City Ordinance

Tab BowlingTab Bowling's Campaign Facebook page. Decatur, Alabama, Mayor Tab Bowling apparently believes the city rules were meant to be broken. Decatur has a city ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals except in specific places within the city. However, Bowling has been offering a small house for rent on his property using Airbnb.

Read full story
24 comments
Athens, AL

5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, Alabama

Downtown Athens, Alabama, on the SquareWikicommons. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for almost two years. My wife and I have three small children (all under the age of eight), so we know about family-friendly ways to spend time together in Athens, Alabama.

Read full story
5 comments
Auburn, AL

Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.

Read full story
1 comments
Smithville, MS

Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado

April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.

Read full story
Athens, AL

A Local's Favorite Restaurants in Athens, Alabama

A person picking up a slice of pizza.Photo by Krisp Cut/Pexels. My family and I have lived in Athens, Alabama, for a year and we have enjoyed getting to try some of the local places to eat.

Read full story

The Top 10 Ole Miss Football Quarterbacks of All Time

An NCAA football sitting on green grass.Photo by Jack Biddinger from Pexels. Who made the top 10 list for quarterbacks at Ole Miss?. I’ve ranked them below from ten to one. The quarterbacks are sorted by passing yards.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Warmer Weather for Athens, Alabama on Thursday 12/23/2021

Sunlight with white clouds against a bright blue sky.Photo by Lukas from Pexels. Another good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. As you get up to go to work - be sure to dress warmly! The temperature is expected to be in the mid 20's at 6:00 AM.

Read full story
Athens, AL

Expect Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures in Athens, Alabama on Wednesday

The sun shining through the clouds.Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels. Good morning Athens, Alabama, and Limestone County!. When most people wake up to go to work (except for all those lucky teachers on Christmas break), you'll want to dress warmly. The temperature is expected to be around freezing at 6:00 AM.

Read full story

Russia and Ukraine Are Back At It Again

Soldiers marching through a street.Photo by Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash. Russia is building up its troops along the Ukraine border. The current defense minister of Ukraine estimates that Russia has 95,000 troops within striking distance of Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy