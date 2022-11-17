Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn Tigers Image created in Canva using images from Wikicommons

The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.

What are the reasons Lane Kiffin would choose to stay at Ole Miss, and why might he choose to move to Auburn?

I’ll do my best to explore that idea. Be aware - I am an Ole Miss fan, so I know I’m biased in this assessment. But I will try to be fair and consider the possibilities for each school.

Why Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss and go to Auburn.

Here is what I think Auburn has to offer that would interest Lane Kiffin. I’m going to consider what I’ve heard Auburn fans say here - so I’ve tried to be true to the Auburn perspective.

More money.

Thanks to a law in the state of Mississippi, the max contract Mississippi schools can offer their coaches is four years. If a coach is doing well, Ole Miss will usually extend the contract each year to keep it at four years.

Regarding the contract's life, there’s no question Auburn can offer Lane Kiffin more money. Kiffin is making $7.25 million with incentives at Ole Miss, and that number rises slightly throughout the contract.

If Auburn can offer a seven-year deal worth $8 to $9 million a year, then Ole Miss would struggle to match that offer.

Better home-field advantage.

A quick Google search reveals that Auburn’s football stadium (Jordan-Hare Stadium) holds 87,451 people. Ole Miss’ stadium only holds 64,038.

While the environment at Ole Miss gets pretty loud when the stadium is full, there’s no doubt that an extra 23,000 people in the stands can make a difference.

Lane Kiffin understands the importance of having a good home-field advantage, and Auburn offers a bigger stadium with more people - which equals more noise.

For what it’s worth to you, in 2010, Bleacher Report ranked Ole Miss’ stadium as the 36th loudest and Auburn's as the 20th loudest. A more recent list (2022) promoted by The Spun has Auburn at 6th while Ole Miss doesn’t even crack the top 50.

More centralized location for recruiting.

I’ve heard many people mention Auburn's access to the high-school athletes in Georgia as a huge plus.

Georgia and Florida are among the top states producing college football players. Undoubtedly, some of these young men would rather stay closer to home, and Auburn would allow them that opportunity.

Lane Kiffin is an elite recruiter who uses every advantage to benefit his team. He would likely be able to recruit very well at Auburn.

Why Lane Kiffin would stay at Ole Miss.

Now, as an Ole Miss fan, I get to make my case for why I believe Lane Kiffin will stay at Ole Miss instead of taking the Auburn job. I realize that the situation could change, but these are my thoughts at this point in the season.

An already talented roster.

Thanks to Lane Kiffin and his staff’s recruiting efforts of high school recruits and the transfer portal, Ole Miss currently has one of the most talented teams they’ve ever had.

Lane Kiffin had the #27 high school recruiting class in 2022 but focused more on the transfer portal and finished with the #2 transfer class. In 2021, Kiffin had the #17 recruiting class in the nation.

There is no question that the talent on Ole Miss’ roster is far superior to what Auburn currently has. If Kiffin takes the Auburn job, he will leave a more talent-filled roster to start a rebuild from next to nothing.

Full support of the administration and the boosters.

Ole Miss has a lot of stability on the administration side of its athletic program. Earlier this year, Ole Miss extended the contract of Athletic Director Keith Carter - former Ole Miss basketball star. Carter worked his way up through the front office to the AD position. He’s not likely to go anywhere anytime soon.

Ole Miss also has partnered with the Grove Collective - an Ole Miss exclusive NIL group. Within a month, the group has already topped 3,000 members. Ole Miss and its administration are on the same page with Lane Kiffin and what he needs to continue to field a winning football team.

Auburn is notorious for having boosters, administration, and coaches not on the same page. Right now, at Ole Miss, everyone is pulling together in the same direction. There is no guarantee that Kiffin would receive that same kind of support at Auburn Auburn’s track record says he wouldn’t.

A proven record of success.

Lane Kiffin has proven that you can win at Ole Miss. His record so far proves this point.

2020 record (Covid year) - 5 wins, 5 losses.

2021 record - 10 wins, 3 losses.

2022 record (as of 11/16/2022) - 8 wins, 2 losses.

Kiffin is currently 23-10 (.697) all-time at Ole Miss. His winning percentage has been better at Ole Miss than at any of his previous coaching stops. With a proven track record of success comes everything you need to build and maintain a successful college football program.

The recruiting successes and the support of the administration and NIL groups are the results of Kiffin’s on-field success. If Kiffin takes the job at Auburn, he leaves all this behind for a “better job,” in theory.

I have no idea what Lane Kiffin will ultimately decide to do.

I don’t think he will make any decision during the season - he will wait until the regular season is over at Ole Miss unless he signs an extension with Ole Miss during the season, which I suppose is a possibility.

Whatever he decides, we know Lane Kiffin will keep it interesting.