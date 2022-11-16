Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado

Tornado damage in Smithville, MS. Wikicommons

April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget.

That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.

There aren’t a lot of pictures of this tornado, but the ones that exist - like the one below - are genuinely terrifying.

A tornado approaching Smithville, MS. Pinterest

Twenty-three people were killed by the tornado that went through Smithville, MS.

A little about Smithville, MS

My family and I lived in Smithville for a little over two years. We lived there several years after the tornado - but you can still see the scars from the storm. For example, the water tower in torn still has a car-sized dent in the side where a truck was flung into the tower by the tornado.

Smithville is a little town - 509 people according to the 2020 census.

But in town, you have pretty much everything you need. There are a couple of gas stations. One gas station has fantastic fried chicken, and the other makes delicious pizza.

There are several stores: a new Dollar General, a hardware store, a hunting and fishing store, and a couple of other little shops.

Smithville has a couple of restaurants:

Mel’s Diner, which is good, homemade cooking. My family and I ate here a couple of times each month.

Los Jefes is the new Mexican place to eat, and I also hear good things about it. This restaurant started after we had moved.

There is also Smithville Nutrition which has ice cream and specialty teas. We loved getting to go here while we lived in Smithville.

Smithville has a police department and a great school. Their school goes from Pre-K through high school.

What it’s like to live in a small southern town like Smithville

It’s a pretty quiet and laid-back environment.

A lot of the people who live in Smithville have lived there a long time, so everybody knows everybody. The people were friendly and will do anything to help you.

They had their share of trouble with petty crime and drugs, the same as anywhere else. Thankfully because it is such a small town, the problems remain small as well.

Traffic was never a problem - although the main road through Smithville (Highway 25) is a busy road between Fulton and Amory. The gas stations and Mel’s Diner would be busy around lunch and supper, but after that, everything would quiet back down again.

What’s there to do in Smithville?

Truthfully, not a whole lot unless you like hunting or fishing.

There’s a lot of good hunting land and fishing available since Smithville sits beside a river.

You could catch a Smithville High School football, baseball, softball, or basketball game if you're there at the right time of the year.

That’s about all there is to do in Smithville - Tupelo, MS, is only about 40 minutes away, and there’s a lot more to do there.

If you want to stay in Smithville, you’re out of luck unless you know someone there. The closest hotels are in Amory, MS - or you could stay in Tupelo.

I love little towns like Smithville, MS. There are not many people there - but they care a lot about their town. That’s something that’s missing in most bigger cities and towns.

If you are ever passing near Smithville, MS - be sure to fill up on gas at the Texico and eat lunch at Mel’s Diner.

If you look carefully, you’ll see some of the foundations from the buildings destroyed in the tornado.

Take a few moments to appreciate the small town and the people who care enough about their town to stay.