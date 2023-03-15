Tacos ‘N Taps: Unlimited Beer and Tequila Comes to Cary - With a Side of Tacos

Photo by Pexels

On April 1st, 2023, Koka Booth Amphitheatre will be hosting “Tacos ‘N Taps” – an all you care to taste beer and tequila event with live entertainment and a wide-selection of beverages. Tacos and other Mexican food will also be sold la carte, with a limited number included on certain tickets.

Upon entry, attendees will receive a souvenir glass and have access to over 60 craft beers, mezcals, margaritas, and tequilas, as well as ciders and wine. Mexican food and tacos from some of the Triangle’s best culinary experts will also be available for purchase throughout the day.

The festival will feature live music from talented local bands and a variety of contests and surprises to keep guests entertained throughout the day.

For an elevated experience, the VIP Super Super Muy Muy Taco Ticket provides early admission from 12 pm to 5 pm and includes a souvenir glass, four free taco tickets, and a sombrero. General admission tickets offer entry from 1 pm to 5 pm and include unlimited access to the craft drinks and live entertainment, as well as a souvenir glass, but no free tacos or sombrero like the VIP ticket has.

If you’re just looking to get some food, you can get the taco only ticket which provides you with 4 tacos and access to the live entertainment.

Advance tickets for the General Admission session are priced at $39.00, with day-of tickets costing $50.00. The VIP Super Super Muy Muy Taco Ticket is priced at $79.00, and taco only tickets are priced at $25. Children under 12 may enter for free.

This event will be rain or shine (unless the weather is severe). You can purchase your tickets here . Taco only tickets can only be purchased on-site on the day of the event.