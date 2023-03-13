Hop into Easter Fun with Egg Hunts, Baskets, and Breakfast with the Bunny in Cary!

Photo by Pexels

Get ready to hop into Easter fun in Cary with these exciting events! From egg hunts to Easter baskets to breakfast with the bunny, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

First up, the Hippity Hoppity Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st is perfect for ages 3-12. This free event is sure to be a blast, but registration is required. Choose from two locations by registering on mycary.org using the program codes below:

Gates open at 9:15 a.m. for check-in, and the egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. All age groups start at the same time. Make sure to bring your own basket for the Easter eggs. Before the hunt, enjoy a magician, juggler, and LED hooper artist, snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, and more! Please note that egg hunt areas will be divided up by age, and children will be directed to their hunt area on the day of the event. This event will be held rain or shine.

Looking for more Easter fun? Register to purchase the town-made Easter Fun Basket, packed with eggs to hide, activities, chalk, games, and more! This basket is just the right size for one child, and it costs $15 for residents or $22 for non-residents. Register each child separately using program code 024960 on mycary.org. Local pickup is required on either March 27th or 28th. Supplies are limited, so make sure to register soon! Pick up will be at Kiwanis Shelter located in Bond Park, and an email with detailed instructions will be sent after registration ends.

Finally, don't miss out on Breakfast with the Bunny on April 1st from 9-10 a.m. at the Herbert C. Young Community Center.

Tickets for ages 3 and up cost $5, while children under 2 can attend for free. The event will feature a delicious continental breakfast provided by the Teen Council, including muffins, donuts, fresh fruit, and more. Plus, the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance and available for photos and videos with ticket holders.

After the breakfast, weather permitting, there will be a private egg hunt exclusively for ticket holders. It's a great way to make some special Easter memories with your family.

Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. They will go on sale Monday, March 6, at the Herbert C. Young Community Center. Please note that no tickets will be sold the morning of the event, so be sure to plan ahead. For more information, call (919) 460-4965.

Individuals with disabilities are invited to celebrate Easter at the Easter Eggstravaganza event at Marla Dorrel Park. This year's event is scheduled for April 4th, and it is free for children aged four and up. The event offers an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for colorful eggs, and play on the Kids Together Playground. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets and a friend if needed.

The Easter Eggstravaganza offers two options for egg hunts, one at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. There is no need to register for the event, but if you have any questions, please contact Laura Morton at Laura.Morton@carync.gov. This is a wonderful opportunity for children with intellectual and/or physical disabilities to participate in an exciting Easter egg hunt and have fun with their peers.

For more information on any of these events, visit Cary’s official website here.