Park Feature: Fred G. Bond Metro Park

Beginning of the lake trail Photo by James Tuliano

Located at 801 High House Road, Bond Park is a 310-acre recreational haven in the heart of Cary. It offers a wide range of activities for people of all ages and interests, making it the perfect destination for families, friends, and solo adventurers alike.

The park's main attraction is its 42-acre lake, which provides opportunities for boating, fishing, and kayaking. You can rent a paddleboat or canoe from the boathouse and spend a leisurely afternoon on the water or try your hand at catching some fish.

If you prefer to stay on dry land, Bond Park has several trails for hiking, running, and biking. These trails wind through the park's forests and offer picturesque views of the lake and surrounding landscape.

The Lake Trail is the main loop around the lake. It is about 2 miles long and features some wooded areas to walk through. The hike is relatively flat, but keep in mind that it is not entirely paved, and those who struggle with mobility might have a difficult time getting through some of the wooded sections. If you aren’t up for the entire loop, there is still plenty of spots to have a more leisurely stroll and take in the views of the lake by the boathouse.

Located along the Lake Trail is one of the entrances to the Black Creek Greenway, which features many miles of paved road. Bond is a great starting point for entering this greenway, and is a popular path for both runners and cyclists.

For families with children, Bond Park has a lot of options for you. The park has a fairly large playground called Lazy Daze, which features your classic large swing-set as well as a rather big sandbox. There are also multiple baseball fields, and a big open grassy field to run around in. After burning off all of that energy, you can head over to the boathouse and purchase an ice cream!

For those seeking a thrill, Bond also offers a Challenge Course (otherwise known as a “ropes course”), complete with a zip-line and sky-high bridges. The Challenge Course is only available on certain days, and those looking for more information should check Cary’s official website here.

There are lots of events always happening at Bond. To stay up to date, you can visit Bond’s official page on the Town of Cary’s website here.