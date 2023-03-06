New Downtown Park Delayed Until Fall

Photo by Town of Cary

Cary residents will have to wait a few more months to enjoy the new downtown park that was expected to open this summer. According to a newsletter from the Town of Cary, the park’s opening is now expected during the fall due to “rain and other delays.”

No official date has ever been set for the opening of the park, though it was previously expected to open during the summer.

The park, which will be located on Academy Street between Dry Avenue and Park Street, will feature a fountain plaza, a playground, a dog park, a performance stage, public art installations, and landscaped gardens. It will also have a market pavilion, a bar area, walking trails, and an interactive water wall.

The estimated $68.9 million project began construction after over 20 years of planning in 2021. It is funded mostly by bonds, and taxes were not raised to help pay for it.

Once complete, the park is expected to attract a lot of attention, drawing visitors from all over the triangle and beyond. The park hours will be 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, making it a possible destination for both early birds and night owls.

In December, the Cary Town Council approved a social district for the area that covers the new park and some surrounding businesses, making it legal to drink purchased beer and wine within the area openly. The beverages must be carried in a specially designated cup provided upon purchase, and no outside alcohol will be allowed. The social district will not go into effect until the park is open.