Greenway of the Month (March): Speight Branch Greenway

Photo by James Tuliano

Each month in 2023 (other than January), The Cary Report will feature a different greenway! There are 39 greenways located in Cary, and each article will feature information about the greenway so that you can plan your next walk. Last month, we featured the Annie Jones Greenway.

For March, our greenway of the month is the Speight Branch Greenway! Located near Crossroads on the east side of Cary, this 1.3-mile trail features a loop around Macedonia Lake and ends at the Tryon Village shopping plaza.

The Speight Branch Greenway is located off of Tryon road near Macedonia Lake. There is no official parking for this greenway, but you can park at the Tryon Village shopping plaza and enter the trail from there. The address is 1040 Tryon Village Dr, Cary, NC 27518

The loop around Macedonia Lake is connected to the greenway, though the entirety of it is not technically part of the greenway. If you're looking to go on a relaxing walk or jog, the lake trail is the way to go!

Photo by James Tuliano

Along the trail, visitors will be treated to stunning views of the local flora and fauna, including towering trees, wildflowers, and a variety of bird species. The lake hosts ducks, herons, and turtles. Pay close attention to the logs floating in the water, and you'll often see a group of turtles sunbathing!

One of the most unique features of the Speight Branch Greenway is its proximity to both urban and natural landscapes. On one side of the trail, visitors will be able to get to a busy shopping center with access to numerous restaurants and shops. On the other side, they'll be transported to a serene natural environment, with lush greenery and relaxing water.

But the Speight Branch Greenway isn't just a great spot for a leisurely stroll. It's also a popular destination for joggers, cyclists, and other outdoor enthusiasts. The trail's smooth, flat surface is perfect for a brisk walk or jog, and the wide path can accommodate multiple users at once.

Of course, the Speight Branch Greenway isn't just a place for recreation - it's also an important part of Cary's environmental efforts. The greenway provides an important habitat for local wildlife and helps to preserve the natural beauty of the area. It also helps to reduce the impact of stormwater runoff, keeping our waterways clean and healthy.

With its beautiful scenery, diverse wildlife, and sustainable design, it's a testament to the town's commitment to preserving its natural beauty and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for its residents.

So next time you're looking for a peaceful place to unwind and enjoy the great outdoors, head to the Speight Branch Greenway. Learn more about the Speight Branch Greenway by visiting Cary's official website here.